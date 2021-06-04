The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Director Reveals the Demon Cut From the Film

✖

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It director Michael Chaves is revealing the demon that they had to cut from the film. The 'lost demon' of The Conjuring 3 has become something of a fan-fascination after Chaves previously revealed the deleted character existed in an interview earlier this year: “We actually did have what we thought was going to be the new [spin-off] demon, and this is something that was true to the story," Chaves said. "...And it felt like this was going to be the iconic demon." Well, now horror fans can see if they officially agree with Michael Chaves' tease!

Take a look at the demon that was cut from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

Here's another with the best beastie. Also, got this "me 🤓" cookie cake for the incredible crew! #TheConjuringWatchParty pic.twitter.com/lpxhjiHbXr — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) August 25, 2021

During the recent official Watch Party for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, child actor Julian Hilliard revealed a look at the demonic creature that was cut from the film. Michael Chaves echoed that by explaining to fans that "@Davis10omatic is the #LostDemon you can see him in the waterbed. #TheConjuringWatchParty". Clearly, that creepy waterbed scene in The Devil Made Me Do It was supposed to lead to a bigger story of how that entity came to be - which is the signature strategy of these Conjuring Universe films.

In his original quote to /Film, Chaves explained a bit more about why this waterbed demon ended up being cut down in the film:

“We actually did have what we thought was going to be the new [spin-off] demon, and this is something that was true to the story," Chaves said. "We had a demon that was full-on pulled from little David’s interview and description. Arne said he saw the same thing. And it felt like this was going to be the iconic demon. And [producer James Wan] was with this from the very beginning – James, Monster Maestro. And we shot it. We had a cut of the film with this demon in it. The demon worked with Occultist [Eugenie Bondurant]. It was the two of them together.”

Ultimately the problem was that having the demon featured more in the film took away from the novelty that The Conjuring 3 was offering fans:

“We [were] introducing a human adversary, which was the first time that’s ever happened in the Conjuring Universe,” Chaves pointed out. “So all of a sudden, [the] relationship [between the Occultist and the demon] seemed a little hinky... we had this story, [and] it was getting a little too complicated. The demon just wasn’t quite connecting.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be made available on HBO Max at a date TBA.