‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Producer Details the Future of the ‘Conjuring’ Franchise

Thanks to slasher series in the ’80s like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Halloween, fans grew accustomed to seeing multiple sequels land in theaters that all essentially followed the same formula. That trend was also seen in the 2000s, with series like Saw and Paranormal Activity delivering audiences incredibly similar stories year after year. The debut of The Conjuring in 2013 brought with it a treasure trove of stories, as it was based on the real-life investigations of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Fans have seen a number of spinoffs from that original narrative, with each entry offering audiences various types of supernatural stories. Franchise producer Peter Safran recently detailed what the future holds for the franchise.

“As long as you keep having original stories to tell. I think the moment you start repeating yourself and really diluting the good well that exists out there, then it’s the beginning of the end,” Safran shared about the series’ future during a set visit for Annabelle Comes Home which ComicBook.com attended. “You become Police Academy 9. We’re all happy to walk away from it the moment we all feel like we have a movie that lives up to it. We really are. We’d stop tomorrow if we didn’t have another one. The script for Conjuring 3 is absolutely fantastic. It is a real departure from Conjuring 1 and Conjuring 2. We’re ambitious in our attempts to make sure that we’re telling an original story.”

Following the original Conjuring, fans saw the spinoff series Annabelle and The Nun, both of which have sequels on the way. The first film in the series depicted a room in the Warrens’ home which contained a number of cursed items, with Safran teasing all of those objects had terrifying tales to tell.

“There are a lot of stories to be told and each one of them will have its own original feel and some will involve Ed and Lorraine and the Warrens and some won’t,” Safran teased. “I think that The Nun certainly shows that we can make different kinds of movies that don’t involve all the principle characters in significant roles, that can really support a great film.”

Annabelle Comes Home lands in theaters on June 28th while The Conjuring 3 debuts on September 11, 2020. A sequel to The Nun is being developed, though it doesn’t have a release date.

