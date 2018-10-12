George Romero and Stephen King’s ‘Creepshow’ Getting Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Thanks to Night of the Living Dead series, George Romero became a preeminent voice in the world of horror in the early ’80s, while countless tales of terror made Stephen King one of the most successful authors of all time. The two came together to create Creepshow, an anthology movie that paid tribute to pulpy horror comics that combined camp comedy with fulfilling frights. To honor the film, Scream Factory is offering an all-new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, which will hit shelves on October 23rd.

Masters of the macabre – writer Stephen King and director George A. Romero – conjure up five shocking yarns, each a virtuoso exercise in the ghouls-and-gags style of classic ’50s horror comics. A murdered man emerges from the grave for Father’s Day cake. A meteor’s ooze makes everything … grow. A professor selects his wife as a snack for a crated creature. A scheming husband plants two lovers up to their necks in terror. A malevolent millionaire with an insect phobia becomes the prey of a cockroach army. Add the spirited performances of an excellent cast (Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson, E.G. Marshall and King himself) and the ghoulish makeup wizardry of Tom Savini, and you have a non-stop, thrilling ride that “plays like an anthology of human phobias” (Roger Ebert)!

Scream Factory regularly pulls out all the stops when it comes to offering unique packaging, with the distributor outdoing themselves with this release, as seen in the photo above.

The limited website offer, limited to 1,500, includes a rolled 28.5″ x 16.5″ lithograph poster of the slipcase art and a rolled 18″ x 24″ poster of alternative art illustration, both by artist Laz Marquez.

The distributor also announced the following details:

Naturally, this will be branded as a “Collector’s Edition” but packaged a bit differently than we have done in the past for other CEs. This will come with a rigid slipcover (like what we did with the deluxe version release of Nightbreed) that will house a Blu-ray case and a collectible booklet featuring a new essay from Michael Gingold (Fangoria, Rue-Morgue, Delirium). The newly-commissioned artwork pictured on the slipcase is from Laz Marquez (Army of Darkness, The Howling andLifeforce steelbooks).

The Blu-ray case wrap inside will be reversible featuring original theatrical artwork on both sides. (The “ticket booth” one and the “Comic book” one.)

New extras and specs are still in progress and will be announced later in September. Rest-assured we have plenty planned and…we are in progress of doing an all-new film transfer!

You can pre-order your copy now at the Scream Factory website and receive a copy two weeks early.

Creepshow hits shelves on October 23rd.

[H/T Facebook, ScreamFactoryDVD]