Check Out This Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes ‘Creepshow’ Video With Greg Nicotero

While little is known about the new original Shudder series Creepshow, every few days more and more information seems to be trickling out. Reportedly, Creepshow is not a reboot or a reimagining, but it will rather be a continuation of the classic 1982 horror anthology film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, itself an homage to EC horror comics from the 1950s.

Recently, ComicBook.com got an opportunity to visit the set for Creepshow in Atlanta and not only observe the filming of an episode, but we also sat down to chat with horror legends like Greg Nicotero and Tom Savini.

While many of the details for that set visit are still under embargo, we are excited to share an exclusive video with some behind-the-scenes footage featuring none other than executive producer/director Greg Nicotero discussing several different aspects of the show as well as reminiscing about why Creepshow is so important to him.

“When I was 17 years old, I got to be friends with George Romero, and the first movie set I ever visited as a kid outside of Pittsburgh was the set of Creepshow,” Nicotero says.

“So now I have an opportunity, not only to pay tribute to these guys, but to work with them,” he continues, “and take this material that I love — ya know, David Scowl’s script of ‘The Finger’ and John Esposito’s ‘Night of the Paw,’ and these stories that I remember reading 15 to 20 years ago, and like, ‘Oh my God, we should make that story,’ and next week we start filming one of them.”

The more you watch Greg talk about Creepshow, the more apparent it becomes that a lot of love went into the creation of this series. To watch the video in its entirety, make sure you check it out at the top of the page.

