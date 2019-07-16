Creepshow TV Series Poster Revealed

In 1982’s Creepshow, audiences were given a number of campy horror vignettes that honored the spirit of horror stories from EC Comics in the ’50s. While all of the stories were seemingly disconnected from one another, one of the final scenes revealed a “Creepshow” comic book, which was seemingly the origin of the film’s terrifying tales. On the cover of the comic was a figure that would go on to be lovingly known as “The Creep,” becoming a core component of the film’s iconography in subsequent years. With a Creepshow series headed to Shudder, an all-new poster offers a reimagining of the classic character.

The poster was designed by Michael Bloom and will be available for attendees at San Diego Comic-Con at the Shudder booth (#4020) while supplies last. In addition to the posters being available, the series will also get its own panel at the convention, which is set to offer viewers their first look at the show. The panel will be on Friday, July 19th at 5:45 p.m. PT.

The series stars David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Antwan Patton), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi), Bruce Davison (Longtime Companion, X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (The Simpsons, Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural).

The series not only brought together all-star talent in front of the cameras, but also behind it, with The Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero serving as showrunner and with Roxanne Benjamin, Rob Schrab, and Tom Savini serving as directors.

“There wouldn’t be a Creepshow without Tom Savini,” showrunner Greg Nicotero shared in a statement. “His mark on the horror industry and unflinching approach to special effects make-up did more for the genre than anything since the invention of fake blood. Tom has always been a visionary and his love of cinema and making movies is felt in every frame of his episode. I’m honored to have my friend as a big part of the team.”

One of Savini’s breakout opportunities was crafting the gruesome special effects for Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, going on to craft all manner of carnage for films like The Burning, Maniac, and Friday the 13th. In addition to delivering the original Creepshow its makeup effects, Savini also had a small on-screen role.

