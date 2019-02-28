‘Critters: A New Binge’ Series Gets First Trailer

The ’80s saw all manner of cute and cuddly mayhem depicted in horror films, with the Critters series developing a cult following in the years since the franchise debuted in 1986. The deadly aliens are returning for the new series Critters: A New Binge, coming to streaming service Shudder on March 21st. Check out the first trailer above and learn more details below.

In Critters: A New Binge, “Pursued by intergalactic bounty hunters, the Critters return to Earth on a secret mission and encounter lovelorn high-schooler Christopher (Joey Morgan, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), his crush Dana (Stephi Chin-Salvo, iZOMBIE), his best friend Charlie (Bzhaun Rhoden, Van Helsing), and his mom Veronica (Kirsten Robek, The Edge of Seventeen), whose past will come back to bite them—literally. The series also features Gilbert Gottfried (Aladdin, Justice League Action) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich).”

Per press release, “Jordan Rubin, Jon Kaplan, and Al Kaplan, the creative team behind Zombeavers and The Drone, wrote the series and serve as executive producers. Rupert Harvey and Barry Opper, from the original Critters film franchise, as well as Ivana Kirkbride and Chris Castallo are also executive producers. Jonathan Stern and Harvey Kahn are producers. Jordan Rubin directs the series, which is produced by Front Street Pictures Inc. and Abominable Pictures in association with Blue Ribbon Content.”

“It’s been more than 30 years since the Critters first landed on the big screen, and we’re incredibly proud to bring this cult classic franchise back to fans. Shudder is the perfect platform for this fun, scary new take on everyone’s favorite, furry extraterrestrial threat. We are committed to delivering Shudder members the best horror content available and this time we are also bringing the laughs,” Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Blue Ribbon Content, and Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation shared in a statement.

This might not be the only new Critters content on the horizon, as Bloody Disgusting reported last year that SYFY was developing a new Critters film. Even if that project doesn’t pan out, the franchise has some exciting filmmakers who are interested in crafting a new entry.

“I’d like to make a little Critters/Ghoulies movie,” David Gordon Green, director of last year’s Halloween, said during a Reddit AMA with the film’s co-writer, Danny McBride.

Check out the new Critters series when it debuts on March 21st.

