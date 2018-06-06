‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour Reacts To If His Hellboy Body Is CGI

The image of a superhero body for a feature film has changed over the years, with Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill and Captain America‘s Chris Evans taking on the physique of Greek gods for their respective roles. While many actors are afforded the opportunity to authentically achieve this look, star of the upcoming Hellboy reboot David Harbour had the assistance of some special effects, which he had no problem admitting on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Check out Harbour’s reaction to his new physique in the video below around the 7:10-mark.

During the interview, Harbour explained how he had a “Dad Bod,” with Colbert using a photo from the upcoming Hellboy movie to refute that point. The host joked, “None of that’s CGI, right?” to which Harbour replied, “Not a single bit, man. I don’t know why people complain about ‘fake news,’ because fake news works in my favor, in terms of this. That’s all me, 100%.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the actor may have had some visual effects assistance to craft the look of a demonic superhero, Harbour did transform his body from how it appeared in his breakout series Stranger Things. Now that filming on the comic book adaptation has wrapped, Harbour promised he is bringing back the dad bod.

“I’ve already started the donut training. Six donuts a day! We’ll get there, folks,” Harbour told Variety.

In the Netflix series, Harbour plays Hopper, a police chief who is more concerned with coffee and donuts than how he’ll appear with his shirt off.

“The fact is for years I had been trapped in a certain narcissism and a desire to have a certain body and look sexy,” Harbour admitted. “The fact that I got famous and become a sex symbol around my normal frumpy love-handled self is so gratifying. And dare I say culturally gratifying as well.

“What makes someone sexy in my mind is who they are. It’s not necessarily how they look. If you have a dad bod, if you wear it well, and still shake your hips pretty good, I feel like you too can be a sex symbol! I think that’s what we should venerate as sexy. Not people who eat organic chicken all day and spend nine hours at the gym. That’s not a society that I really care about.”

Hellboy is slated to hit theaters on January 11, 2019.

[H/T YouTube, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert]