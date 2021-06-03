Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic Releases First Teaser Trailer

Ever since delivering audiences his debut feature film District 9, Neill Blomkamp continues to push boundaries with genre storytelling, which he once again looks to be attempting with his all-new film Demonic. While his other films and shorts have leaned more into the realm of science fiction, Demonic looks to be heading into a more horrifying route than any of his previous efforts while also embracing those sci-fi themes, with fans sure to appreciate how his eye for unrelenting and unsettling imagery translates into the world of supernatural terrors. You can check out the first teaser trailer for Demonic above before the film hits theaters, Digital Rental, and VOD on August 20th.

In the film, "A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed."

Earlier this year, the filmmaker offered more insight into what to expect from the adventure.

"The main character is a girl whose been estranged from her mother," Blomkamp revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "During the course of the film she gets sort of reunited with her mother and we learn about some crazy back story that she wasn't aware of. I would say it has a crossover between science fiction and horror."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on the entertainment industry, Blomkamp also noted how the limitations presented to him resulted directly in the development of this movie, as he was able to pull it off in much more intimate settings.

"The whole planet was shutting down and the plans that I had for other bigger films were put on hold," the filmmaker expressed. "Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool. For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower-budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started working on this concept. It grew and it got bigger than films like Paranormal Activity but it was cut from the same cloth really. So that's what it is. We made use out of a lot of the locations out here and just shot it through the summer."

He added, "The cast was a group of people who I really like, everything coming from this feeling of wanting to get people to together and shoot something that we were in control of. It made me look through the catalog of actors that I had worked with [on] our experimental Oats Studios YouTube stuff. I worked with Carly Pope on a few Oats pieces so I immediately thought she would be great for female lead. It was a pretty cool close-knit group of friends working on something."

Demonic hits theaters, Digital Rental, and VOD on August 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.