Rob Zombie Reportedly Reviving ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ for Follow-Up

A common response to watching horror films is finding that the villains of a story are often more interesting than their victims, a phenomenon filmmaker Rob Zombie displayed with his films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. According to Bloody Disgusting, fans of the filmmaker have much to celebrate, as Zombie plans to helm a film that will be a follow-up to Devil’s Rejects.

What makes this report incredibly confusing is that the final scenes of Devil’s Rejects involved a scene in which Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) drove their car directly into a police barricade in a hail of gunfire, signifying the characters’ deaths. Given the sheer body count of both Devil’s Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses, it’s hard to imagine which characters could still be alive to continue this narrative. Additionally, the second film picks up shortly after the first film ended, which wouldn’t be a large window of time for the filmmaker to explore what these characters did in the time between the two films.

Details about the project are incredibly sparse, with Bloody Disgusting merely claiming that they have exclusively confirmed this news, without including any mention of a source. The site’s founder, Brad Miska, then took to Twitter to imply that Zombie might deny that the project is happening at all.

Countdown until Rob Zombie denies this…. https://t.co/Y27J8ItuCb — BBB Miska (@bradmiska) October 25, 2017

If the news becomes true, there’s no doubt that Zombie’s fans will be elated with the project, which would seemingly be a prequel of the two films, as they’ve become favorites in the horror community.

The original film took inspiration from movies like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Last House on the Left, telling the story of a group of travelers who seek bizarre roadside attractions, only to become the victims of the sadistic Firefly family.

The second film took the most charismatic and terrifying killers from the previous film and set them out on their own road trip, creating carnage and mayhem all along the way.

We’ll keep you updated on the project as details emerge.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]