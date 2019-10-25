Horror

Doctor Sleep: First Reactions to The Shining Sequel Released

It’s been nearly forty years since we first ventured to the the Overlook Hotel, and all these […]

By

It’s been nearly forty years since we first ventured to the the Overlook Hotel, and all these decades later we’re finally taking a look back with the release of the Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep. And while young Danny is now Dan Torrance, little else has changed in the world of The Shining — there are still a lot of terrors lurking in the shadows and around corners, with horrors waiting to prey on those gifted with special abilities. And while the movie has yet to premiere, some have been lucky enough to see the spectacle.

Critics and other media personalities were invited to an event screening for the new horror film directed by Mike Flanagan, and it sounds like we could have a worthy contender to Stanley Kubrick’s classic!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flanagan admitted that he didn’t want to imitate the performances in The Shining, which created a new challenge in finding cast members to stay true to the original vision.

“I didn’t want people to come in and do an impression, I waned people to come in and do their version of Wendy Torrance or Dick Hallorann,” Flanagan said. “Because we’re using so much of the visual language of the [Stanley] Kubrick film, I wanted these actors to remind me of Shelley Duvall and of Scatman Crothers and that was enough, if they could have just a couple of notes that reminded me of those other actors and then, take the character over from there into a new place, that’s what I wanted. I hope we pulled that off. It’s gonna be one of the more controversial aspects of the movie, to be sure.”

Read on to see the first reactions to Doctor Sleep!

Amon Warmann

Scott J. Davis

Amanda Keats

Jack Walsh

Jamie Graham

Jim Vejvoda

Drew Taylor

Jason Gorber

PJ Campbell

Haleigh Foutch

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts