Final Doctor Sleep Trailer Released

Stephen King has earned a major resurgence in recent years, thanks in large part to the success of 2017’s IT, and with that film’s sequel now in theaters, fans are looking forward to the upcoming Doctor Sleep, which has earned the above new trailer. An adaptation of the 2013 novel of the same name which continues the adventures of Danny Torrance after escaping from the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, the new film will bridge the gap between the cinematic vision of the story created by Stanley Kubrick with The Shining but also the original narrative created by King, which differs in major ways from the 1980 film.

In the sequel, “Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the ‘shine.’ Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.”

Despite many horror fans considering the original The Shining movie to be one of the best supernatural horror films of all time, King himself, and many of his devout fans, has been outspoken since its debut about how disappointing he finds it. That disappointment led King to write a miniseries adaptation in the ’90s, which was directed by Mick Garris. Finding a way to make Doctor Sleep satisfy not only King and his fans but also those who love the Kubrick film proved a difficult task, which director Mike Flanagan believes he did with his film.

“It’s the most common question we’ve had since the project was announced, and the question that we couldn’t really answer until we had material to present,” Flanagan confirmed at a Q&A with press. “Because the answer is really complicated. The answer to all of those questions for us has always been, ‘Yes’.”

As evidenced by the trailers for the film, it’s clear that Doctor Sleep will deliver audiences plenty of unexpected surprises, likely leading to some clever ways to honor both universes.

“It is an adaptation of the novel Doctor Sleep, which is Stephen King‘s sequel to his novel The Shining,” Flanagan pointed out. “But this also exists very much in the same cinematic universe that Kubrick established in his adaptation of The Shining. And reconciling those three, at times very different sources has been kind of the most challenging and thrilling part of this creatively, for us.”

Doctor Sleep lands in theaters on November 8th.

