‘Don’t Breathe’ Director Confirms Sequel Already Has a Script

Fede Alvarez’s Don’t Breathe became one of the surprising horror hits of 2016, which led to the news of a sequel being developed. The filmmaker recently confirmed that a script for the sequel had been completed, though he admitted he might only be producing that film as it takes shape.

“It doesn’t mean that we won’t make them. And that I make them might not be that I’m directing, but I might be producing,” Alvarez shared with Movieweb when asked about the status of Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead sequels. “They’re just ideas right now. Nothing to announce officially. We do have a script for Don’t Breathe 2. That’s the only difference. We don’t have a script for Evil Dead 2. But we do have a script for Don’t Breathe 2 that we wrote. Once I’m done with [The Girl in the Spider’s Web] we’re gonna start thinking of ways to bring that story to the screen. Me directing or me producing. It really depends on the time that we’ll have. I’m particularly excited about that because it’s a really different sequel, when it comes to sequels. It’s a very different approach and I’m excited about that.”

In the original film, three teens aim to exploit a blind man who lives in the neighborhood by breaking into his house to steal from a safe. Once inside, these thieves get more than they bargained for as they discover the man (Stephen Lang) is far more accustomed to navigating his own home in the darkness, making the burglars the ones who should be fearful.

While this is positive news for fans of Don’t Breathe, Alvarez’s comments might also be disappointing to Evil Dead fans, as he makes the possibility of that sequel being developed seem even less likely. What will hopefully appease fans of that franchise is that Alvarez and the other minds behind the series would rather make the right movie than merely churn out a sequel just for the sake of it.

“The good news — and I think that’s what sometimes people don’t understand — is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it’s good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell. A lot of people say that in this industry, but most of the time it’s not true,” Alvarez admitted earlier this year to Entertainment Weekly. “With those guys, all of us involved in those movies, we will just make them if we believe there’s a story that has to be told, and is awesome, and is great, and we believe that it will be better than anything that will be done before in that world. [When] we find that story, when we all agree on what it is, it will probably happen.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Don’t Breathe 2.

