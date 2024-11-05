Don’t Move: New Thriller Dominates Netflix’s Halloween Week Viewership

While there are plenty of horror and Halloween-themed movies currently available on Netflix’s streaming roster in the US, it was a new thriller that captured the attention of subscribers around the holiday. Don’t Move, which stars Yellowstone‘s Kelsey Asbille, was released on Netflix back on October 25th, and has spent the weeks since being a dominant force for the service.

Tuesday afternoon saw Netflix release the data from its most-watched movies and shows over the course of Halloween week, and Don’t Move topped the charts. From October 28th to November 3rd, Don’t Move accounted for 42.9 million viewership hours on Netflix. That’s extra impressive when you consider those numbers don’t include the film’s opening weekend, which was counted in the previous week of Netflix Top 10 data.

Nothing even came very close to matching Don’t Move‘s output in the last week, making it the runaway hit of Halloween. A newer teen horror/thriller called Time Cut debuted last weekend and was able to put up some big opening frame numbers for Netflix. Time Cut was viewed for 35 million hours of the course of the week, which was more than three times the total of any other English-language movie on Netflix (not counting Don’t Move, of course).

Newer films like Hijack ’93 and Martha, the Martha Stewart documentary, were the next two entries in Netflix’s Top 10 Movies this past week, each with over 10 million hours viewed. Rounding out the top five was Anna Kendrick’s acclaimed directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, which just enjoyed its third consecutive week on the Netflix charts.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, Don’t Move is a thriller about a woman fighting desperately for her life after being injected with a slow-moving paralytic agent. Once given this paralytic drug by a stranger that means to do her harm, she has to find a way to get help before her entire body shuts down and leaves her helpless. You can check out the official synopsis from Netflix below.

“A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.”

Don’t Move is produced by legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi, the director of the original Evil Dead trilogy. With the Raimi stamp of approval on Don’t Move, a lot of horror fans were convinced to watch the film after its release, and it appears that wave has continued into its second week.