Dracula: First Trailer From Sherlock Creators’ New Series Revealed

Dracula has risen again. The BBC has released the first trailer for the new Dracula series from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. The series stars Claes Bang as the titular character. The series will retell Bram Stoker’s classic Dracula novel while expanding on Dracula’s origin and rivalry with the Van Helsing family. Production on the series began in March. The show will span three 90-minute episodes. The series is set in Transylvania in the late 19th century as Dracula hatches plans for Victorian London. Gatiss, Moffat and Hartswood Films head Sue Vertue are executive producing the series. The BBC’s Ben Irving and Netflix‘s Larry Tanz are also on board as executive producers.

The cast includes No Offence‘s Joanna Scanlan, His Dark Materials and Patrick Melrose‘s Morfydd Clark, Phantom Thread‘s Lujza Richter, The Crown‘s John Heffernan, and Doll & Em‘s Dolly Wells. Gatiss also has a role in the series. His acting credits include Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Game of Thrones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m running out of childhood dreams to come true,” Gatiss said of the new series. “And what a delight to join this fantastic cast. The children of the night.” Moffat added, “So exciting to see an amazing new cast start to assemble, I hope Claes doesn’t eat them all.”

When the series was first announced, Gatiss and Moffat said in a statement, “There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.” Vertue added, “There’s nothing like fresh blood.” Charlotte Moore, the BBC director of content who commissioned the series, said, “Genius duo Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss turn their attentions to Dracula for unmissable event television on BBC One.”

Dracula is Moffat’s first project since stepping down as showrunner of Doctor Who after six seasons. Moffat and Gatiss are hoping to recreate the magic of their Sherlock series. The series reimagined Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) in modern times. The series became a huge success, though the growing profiles of its stars leave fans in a constant state of doubt about its future. Moffat updated another gothic horror tale, Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, in the BBC television series Jekyll in 2007.

Are you looking forward to seeing Moffat and Gatiss’ take on Dracula on Netflix and BBC One? Let us know what you think about the new series in the comments!