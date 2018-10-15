Netflix and BBC Teaming Up for ‘Dracula’ TV Series From ‘Sherlock’ Creators

Bram Stoker’s classic horror tale is once again getting a live-action adaptation, and this one is going to be brought to the forefront at both BBC and Netflix.

According to Variety, the United Kingdom’s BBC has ordered three 90-minute episodes of a Dracula TV series from Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the team behind the ever-popular Sherlock. Outside of the U.K., Netflix will be the platform carrying the series. Sue Vertue’s Hartswood Films is set to produce.

Unlike the duo’s Sherlock adaptation, Dracula won’t take place in modern day. Instead, the series will take place in 1897 and revolve around the count’s move from Transylvania to Victorian London.

“There have always been stories about great evil,” Moffat and Gatiss said. “What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.”

Vertue added, “There’s nothing like fresh blood.”

BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore is certainly behind anything these two creators work on. She said, “Genius duo Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss turn their attentions to Dracula for unmissable event television on BBC One.”

In addition to his work on Sherlock and Dracula, Moffit also served as executive producer and showrunner on Doctor Who for several seasons. Gatiss has been both an actor and a screenwriter, appearing on the Sherlock series as Mycroft, the brother of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes.

At this point, there has been no announcement as to when the series will be airing, or who will be taking on the titular role. However, if Moffit and Gatiss’ work on Sherlock is any indication, Dracula could easily become yet another international phenomenon.

Sherlock has aired for multiple seasons on BBC in the U.K., with PBS holding the United States rights. Dracula however, will follow the model of Peaky Blinders, releasing as a Netflix original in the States.

What do you think about this new Dracula series?