Elvira Hosting Halloween-Themed ‘Storage Wars’ on Halloween Night

If you’re choosing to stay in on Halloween night and prefer to watch reality television instead of a spooky movie, A&E has got you covered by having Elvira host a special edition of Storage Wars, featuring the series’ “Scariest Lockers.”

Search the #StorageWars ‘Scariest Lockers’ hosted by Yours Cruelly on Halloween starting at 8pm on @AENetworks pic.twitter.com/cFtXeQJEvh — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) October 26, 2018

In the episode, “Barry enlists some psychics – who have a dark feeling about a locker. Dave wins a locker – with a frightening find inside. Jarrod and Brandi’s buying strategy leads to some scary results. The buyers find some spooky decorations. Darrell gets the feeling he’s being watched. Kenny makes a hair-raising find. And later, Darrell and his granddaughter dig up a creepy find.”

While Elvira herself won’t be part of the actual episode, having her introduce the series will surely remind us of the many nights she spent introducing viewers to campy B-movies as part of her original TV series.

Luckily, there could be a lot more Elvira on the horizon coming to fans in a number of different mediums.

Kicking off the new year will be an all-new comic book series from Dynamite Entertainment. In Elvira: Shape of Elvira, “The Mistress of the Dark lands the leading role in a touching art film about human/gill monster romance, but there’s something decidedly fishy about her costar. Is there an Oscar in her future, or is director Billy Bullworth interesting in spawning something more than an Academy Award-winning movie?”

Fans who prefer the live-action Elvira, as depicted by actress Cassandra Peterson, could be getting a feature-length film. The actress admitted earlier this year that she was in the process of shopping around a pitch for a new movie, which she claimed would likely end up on a streaming service if the deals come together in time.

Based on previous comments made by Peterson, the script must be something special, as she has confirmed that her priority was to deliver a story worthy of the character’s legacy as opposed to merely cashing in on her popularity.

“I go back and forth on that,” Peterson previously told ComicBook.com about her interests in another movie. “Honestly, I kind of feel like you can’t reheat an old soufflé, and I wouldn’t want to make another Elvira film if it didn’t have the impact that the first one had, and that one has become a real cult classic.”

The performer likened her character’s popularity to another pop culture personality from the ’80s, Paul Reubens’ Pee-Wee Herman, and the underwhelming response of his Netflix special.

“Pee-Wee’s first movie was so freaking great and then he did the Netflix one and I loved it, I absolutely adored it,” Peterson gushed. “I thought it was great, but people still criticized it by comparing it to that first one and it’s like, how are you ever going to do that again? It was just magic, and I’m afraid of doing that and going, ‘Yeah, Elvira did another film and, you know. It didn’t live up to the first one.’ That’s just kind of a bummer.”

You can catch Elvira hosting Storage Wars on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

