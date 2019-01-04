Emily Blunt Knows the Basics of ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt says she knows “the basics” of the sequel now being scripted by co-star and husband John Krasinski.

“I know all, I know everything,” Blunt told Entertainment Tonight of the follow-up during the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards. “No, I know enough. But he’s also writing, so he’s in that sort of vortex. And then I’m sure I’ll read stuff eventually. But I know the basics.”

Asked if she can offer a tease, Blunt declined, joking she’ll “get in trouble.”

Krasinski, who recently told the New York Times studio Paramount has declined numerous pitches that felt “franchise-y,” would “love” to again direct the sequel or at least “give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it’s being taken care of.”

A Quiet Place writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, who penned the original script later rewritten by Krasinski, previously told Fandango they already hold multiple ideas for subsequent entries — some of which may be evolved forms of unused ideas.

“It’s such a fun world. There are so many things you could do,” Woods said.

Added Beck, “There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer. So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell.”

“We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything,” Platinum Dunes producer Andrew Form told Collider, adding any Quiet Place sequel “has to be the right story, just like the first one.”

Blunt told ET teaming with Krasinski for the horror hit — their first on-screen partnership — was part of a “very special, very surreal year.”

“It’s not anything that we ever expected, certainly for our film we did, for it to have this stratospheric life that it did. And for it to be embraced in the way it was and the fact that we did it together, it’s still very surreal,” Blun said.

“It’s hard for us to absorb that it had this beyond positive outcome, and then into Mary Poppins [Returns], which is like the antithesis of A Quiet Place. It’s sort of all I’ve ever wanted is to be able to diversify in that way.”

Paramount has dated A Quiet Place 2 for May 15, 2020.