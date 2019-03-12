‘Escape Room’ Coming to Home Video With Alternate Ending

The nature of escape rooms is that a participant takes an active role in bringing the adventure to life, which can often lead them down unexpected paths. With the home video release of Escape Room, viewers will get to witness an alternate ending for the characters had events of the narrative unfolded slightly differently. Learn more about the film’s home video release below before it hits shelves on April 23rd.

An intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

The film stars Jay Ellis, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, and more.

The disc’s special features are as follows:

Alternate Ending

Alternate Opening

Deleted Scenes Ben Liquor Store Jason Motorcycle Mirror Flashback Jason Office Technician and Zoey Gaslight

Four Featurettes: “Games, Set, Match” “The Lone Survivors” “Would You Ever Part 1 & 2”



Escape Room‘s blend of genuine thrills and creative story twists ended up making it a surprising success, taking in more than $115 million worldwide on a reported budget of less than $10 million. Last month, the film was announced to be getting a sequel, with original director Adam Robitel signed on to helm.

The sequel is slated to hit theaters on April 17, 2020.

With escape rooms growing in popularity across the country, it could be assumed that the horrifying narrative would scare participants away from the puzzles. Seth Wolfson, Creative Director and Game Designer at Hourglass Escapes in Seattle, Washington, on the other hand, noted that watching the film accurately recreated an experience similar to what guests have in store for them at an escape room.

“There are a few puzzles you can solve as an audience member,” Wolfson divulged to ComicBook.com. “And that was fun, because we all were like, whispering [the answers to one another]. That put us in the movie in a different way, and gave us a little win, in our heads. Little things like that, was probably some of the genius moments in the movie, for the escape room people, and just people in general, because now they felt like they were the smartest person in the movie theater.”

He added, “And you’re thinking nobody else was going to get that, in this movie theater. I didn’t hear anybody saying it. Everybody’s just quietly [guessing], which is great. That was some of the stuff they got right. I think they got as much right as they could, in a lot of places, with doing that kind of movie.”

Escape Room lands on Digital on April 9th and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 23rd.

