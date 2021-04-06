Evil Dead Reboot Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos on Release Anniversary

✖

On this day in 2013, director Fede Alvarez's reboot of Evil Dead landed in theaters, with the filmmaker taking to social media to show off some behind-the-scenes looks at how the film came to life. Due in large part to just how beloved the original films in the Evil Dead trilogy were, the film failed to make a major impression either on moviegoing audiences at large or on devout horror fans at the time, even though it sits at a respectable 63% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the film's attempts to find the balance of honoring the source material without trying to replicate that magic, its sub-$100 million worldwide gross prevented the film from earning any sequels.

"Every year I try to give you guys some never seen pics from my [Evil Dead] on its birthday," Alvarez shared on Twitter. "And here's a few more. (Ok need to save some great ones for the 10th anniversary!)"

Here's a few #EvilDead pics (I think...) were never released before... pic.twitter.com/lwGOWUQbX1 — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 6, 2021

Following the release of the 2013 reboot, original star Bruce Campbell would reprise his role of Ash Williams for three seasons of the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead, with the series' conclusion seeing Campbell officially retire from the role. A new installment in the series, Evil Dead Rise, is on the way from filmmaker Lee Cronin.

While Alvarez's narrative timeline has seemingly concluded, the filmmaker has often teased details of what he wanted to accomplish in a follow-up film. One concept he had hoped to explore was having the star of his film, Mia (Jane Levy), team-up with Campbell's Ash.

"Sam [Raimi] wanted to have Bruce back for the TV show that came out a few years after that," Alvarez revealed last year to The Boo Crew podcast. "It was complex to make the movie at the time and whatever mythology we were going to create with them, and it would have been complicated for the show because Sam had his own ideas of what would happen to Ash, and he wanted to tell that story.”

With the 2013 film ending with Mia walking away from the doomed cabin, he had envisioned an ending where Campbell's Ash picked her up in his truck.

Evil Dead Rise is expected to start filming later this year.

