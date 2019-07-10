Sam Raimi Confirms He Wants to Make Another Evil Dead Movie

In 1981, filmmaker Sam Raimi delivered audiences The Evil Dead, depicting a group of friends who were brutally killed off by evil forces in a cabin in the woods, with Ash, played by Bruce Campbell, becoming the only survivor. The film became a seminal entry into the horror genre, inspiring two sequels, a remake, video games, and three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead. No matter how much content fans are given, it still never feels like enough, with Raimi himself still having the same passion for the franchise as the fans. The filmmaker recently confirmed that he is interested in developing a new film in the franchise and that Campbell and producer Rob Tapert are also involved.

“I’d love to make another one. I don’t think TV is in its future but we’re talking about – Bruce, Rob, and myself – one or two different ways to go for the next movie,” Raimi revealed to Bloody Disgusting. “We’d like to make another Evil Dead feature and in fact we’re working on some ideas right now.”

One of the challenges of the franchise is that Campbell has publicly retired from the role of Ash, requiring either the 2013 remake’s narrative to be continued or Ash to be played by a new actor. Campbell, surprisingly, is all for a new actor taking on the character.

“I’d be perfectly fine if they find some young Ash, do some new incarnation, let some other poor bastard get covered in blood,” Campbell previously shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I hope there are very many variations of Evil Dead. You’ve got the leftover characters from the series, you’ve got the characters from the remake that we did a few years ago. You can intersect universes.”

The more likely route would be that remake director Fede Alvarez would continue his series, though he has previously confirmed he wouldn’t move forward with anything unless it was the right story.

“Look, I love those movies,” Alvarez shared with Entertainment Weekly previously. “Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I’m really good friends with all those guys, with Bruce, and Sam, and Rob. So, we always chat about it.”

Fans might have to wait patiently for a sequel to the remake to take shape, but the director’s comments imply that whatever wait will be worth it.

“The good news — and I think that’s what sometimes people don’t understand — is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it’s good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell. A lot of people say that in this industry, but most of the time it’s not true,” Alvarez admitted. “With those guys, all of us involved in those movies, we will just make them if we believe there’s a story that has to be told, and is awesome, and is great, and we believe that it will be better than anything that will be done before in that world. [When] we find that story, when we all agree on what it is, it will probably happen.”

