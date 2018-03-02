Exclusive ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Clip – “My Balls”

Starz has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of tomorrow’s episode of Ash vs. Evil Dead, titled “Booth Three.”

In the episode, Ruby gives birth to a new form of evil and disguises herself to form a bond with Brandy. Kelly returns with a friend who is leading the search for The Prophesized One to defeat The Dark Ones once and for all, while Ash realizes evil is out to get his daughter.

The clip is titled “My Balls,” so…well, don’t tell us you don’t know what you’re getting into.

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. Blood is thicker than water in the battle of good vs Evil Dead.

Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”) leads the cast, reprising the role of Ash Williams; Lucy Lawless (“Salem,” “Spartacus”) as Ruby, devises her most diabolical plan to defeat Ash and raise hell on earth; Ray Santiago (“Touch,” Meet the Fockers) as Pablo Simon Bolivar, forever loyal to Jefe (Ash) will realize his true destiny in the battle against evil; and Dana DeLorenzo (A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas) as Kelly Maxwell, whose single goal is to kill Ruby and end the Evil Dead torment once and for all. New to the cast for season three are Arielle Carver-O’Neill (“House Husbands”) as Brandy Barr, Ash’s long lost daughter left in his care when her mother meets an untimely demise; Lindsay Farris (“Home and Away,” Primal) as Dalton, leader of an ancient order called the Knights of Sumeria, who seek Ash to lead their fight against The Dark Ones. Lee Majors (“The Six Million Dollar Man”) returns as Brock Williams to warn Ash from beyond the grave.

Sam Raimi serves as Executive Producer with Rob Tapert (Evil Dead, “Spartacus,” “Xena: Warrior Princess”), Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Ivan Raimi (Drag Me To Hell, Spider-Man 3) and Rick Jacobson (“Spartacus”). Mark Verheiden (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Daredevil”) serves as Executive Producer / Showrunner. Ian Williams (“Power”) serves as Co-Producer and Moira Grant (“Spartacus”) serves as Producer.

Ash vs. Evil Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.