‘Exorcist II: The Heretic’ Getting Deluxe Blu-ray Treatment

The Exorcist is one of the most horrifying films of all time, which spawned a slew of sequels and inspired multiple seasons of a TV series. The film’s first sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, will be coming to Blu-ray with a plethora of special features. Check out the cover art and details of the disc below.

The disc is slated to debut on September 25th from Scream Factory, a company known for their comprehensive Collector’s Editions that satisfy the most devout fans’ desires when it comes to physical media.

The distributor teased the following special features:

This will be branded as a 2-Disc “Collector’s Edition” that will come with a slipcover (guaranteed for three months after its original release date). U.S. and Canada territories (Region A).

Extras and specs are still in progress and will be announced later in August. However, we can confirm today that we will have a new high-definition transfer of two cuts of the film! (The 117 min version that has been on Blu-ray and DVD before and a shorter, alternate version that was created after the film’s initial release in 1977.) You’ll also be happy to know that we have a brand-new interview with ‘Regan’ herself, actress Linda Blair!

The newly-commissioned artwork pictured comes to us from the CRP Group (Serial Mom, Drag Me to Hell, Dead Ringers). This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will the original theatrical poster design.

Fans who pre-order the film will also receive a limited 18″ x 24″ print of the Blu-ray’s cover art.

In the film, “Bizarre nightmares plague Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) four years after her possession and exorcism. Has the demon returned? And if so, can the combined faith and knowledge of a Vatican investigator (Richard Burton) and a research specialist (Louise Fletcher) free her from its grasp?”

The original The Exorcist set the standard for the demonic possession subgenre, with its subject matter blurring the lines between fact and fiction. While subsequent installments in the franchise have failed to recreate the success of the original, the strength of the concept has led to a passionate following for every installment in the series.

You can pre-order a copy of Exorcist II: The Heretic over at Scream Factory’s website.

