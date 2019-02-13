‘Fatal Attraction’ Star Glenn Close Interested in Reboot From Female Perspective

Last month, one of the most exciting things to happen at the SAG Awards (other than Black Panther taking home the top prize), was the reunion of Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, stars of Fatal Attraction. Now, Close is saying she’d like a remake of the classic thriller… with a twist.

According to Deadline, the actress would like to see a Fatal Attraction from the woman’s point of view.

“Fatal Attraction was a movie that touched a very, very raw nerve between the sexes,” Close explained.

In the film, a one-night stand between Close and Douglas leads to her stalking him and his family. She infamously cooks the family’s pet rabbit, which led to the term “bunny boiler.” This is now an official term described as “a person, especially a woman, who is considered to be emotionally unstable and likely to be dangerously vengeful.”

“As Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction, she may have cooked up a child’s pet, but for Close, that character was a lot more complex than the crazy woman scorned that audiences often perceived,” Deadline wrote.

“It’s so easy to make people who probably have one mental disorder diagnosis the antagonist, to make them the bad people,” Close said. “And it just feeds into the stigma. But I do think it would be interesting. It would be very upsetting to do it from her point of view.”

When it comes to the idea of a new version of the film, Close has definitely looked into it. “We’ve gone back to Paramount to find out, because they own the title,” she explained. “I think they’ve had some things in the works, but I do think it would be interesting to take the exact story basically, and do it from her point of view. I think she’d become a tragic figure, rather than perceived as an evil figure.”

Close continues to be make headlines this Awards Season due to her performance in The Wife. Not only is she nominated by the Academy Awards for Best Actress, but she already won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award this year. The former of which included an inspiring speech that “touched on how her mother wasn’t recognized for her own creative brilliance.”

“I’m floored by how wide my Golden Globe acceptance speech went,” Close added, “because for me it was truly a spontaneous moment, and I’ll never be able to recapture that. So, I think, probably that’s one of the reasons why people were moved by it; it really came spontaneously from my heart, thinking about my mom. I’ve been amazed. People have come up to me in airports and on the street and thanked me for that speech.”

This is Close’s seventh Oscar nomination, and would be her first win if she takes home the prize. She was also nominated for Fatal Attraction in 1988. It’s a tough category this year with Close going up against Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma).

