R.L. Stine Assures Those ‘Fear Street’ Movies Are Still Happening

Yes, the Fear Street movies are still happening, at least according to author R.L. Stine.

The horror fiction author took to Twitter last week to confirm that the film adaptation of his YA horror series Fear Street is still in development at 20th Century Fox. The confirmation was in response to daily questions Stine gets regarding the series.

Every day, people ask me if there will ever be movies based on the Fear Street books. The answer is yes. THREE Fear Street movies are in the works at Fox. While you wait, you might try the newest book… pic.twitter.com/qzoPN9RLZE — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) November 15, 2018

“Every day, people ask me if there will ever be movies based on the Fear Street books,” Stine writes. “The answer is yes. THREE Fear Street movies are in the works at Fox. While you wait, you might try the newest book…”

While it’s not clear what three books are in development for feature film, the book Stine shared in his tweet was “The Wrong Girl”, leaving some to assume that the book is potentially one being developed for the films.

It’s well over a year since news broke that the Fear Street books would be developed into a trilogy of films with filmmaker Leigh Janiak set to direct and oversee the development of three different scripts.

For those unfamiliar, Fear Street is a series of horror novels for teen readers that Stine debuted in 1989. The series is less well-known than his Goosebumps series for young readers and Stine stopped writing books for Fear Street following the 1999 spinoff “Fear Street Seniors”. He then came back to the series for a three part “Fear Street Nights” miniseries in 2005 and then fully revived the series again in 2014. There are currently 52 books in the main series, all set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio where teenagers find themselves facing off with enemies and antagonists of both human and paranormal natures.

Stine is no stranger to having his books adapted for film. The Goosebumps series has been adapted into two films, 20015’s Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween which was released in October. The Fear Street books are expected to be darker and a bit grittier than the Goosebumps series, given that the series are geared towards different ages of readers.

Which Fear Street books are you hoping will be adapted for film? Let us know in the comments.