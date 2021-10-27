Final Destination 6 Reportedly Finds New Writer

The sixth installment in the fan-favorite Final Destination series has reportedly found a writer in Bed Rest‘s Lori Evans Taylor. The mention of Evans getting the gig comes buried in an announcement about Bed Rest‘s festival plans, so it was pretty easy to miss, and has no additional details about what Final Destination 6 might be about. The franchise centers on groups of teens who escape death, only to have the universe try to “right” itself by killing them in a series of elaborate and gruesome ways in the days that follow. The original series starred Devon Sawa and Tony Todd.

Deadline lists Final Destination 6 among Taylor’s scripts, in a list that also includes Ben Affleck’s I Am Still Alive. After years in development hell, word came down recently that Final Destination 6 was really back in development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They were working on a new Final Destination but that got pushed back because of COVID,” series creator Jeffrey Reddick said last October.

There’s no knowing whether the pre-COVID version was also by Taylor, or the same story, but the idea at the time was to set it in a new universe so that it wasn’t directly tied to the events and timeline of the previous films…but not to change anything about the way the universe works or how Death comes and takes its victims.

“We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police,” producer Craig Perry said in an interview last year. “These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die. We rely on their good judgment, expertise, and calm demeanor. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We’re thinking that the world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way… The last thing I’ll say is, I don’t think anybody will look at a revolving door in the same way again…”

The first few Final Destination movies had a simple formula: they were pretty inexpensive to make, and yielded high profits as a result. One of the mistakes that a number of aborted revivals of the series seemed to have had was trying to go “big” and creating a movie that would have leaned more into blockbuster territory, making it more expensive to produce.

Are you excited for more Final Destination? Sound off in the comments below.