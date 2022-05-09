Firestarter Director Teases "All Sorts of Ideas" for Expanding Stephen King Franchise

✖

The nature of Stephen King's Firestarter novel, with its teases of figures with supernatural abilities and nefarious, secretive organizations means there's opportunities to dive deeper into unknown corners of this universe, with director of the latest adaptation of the novel Keith Thomas noting that there are a number of avenues that could potentially be explored in a follow-up film. Back in 2019, a new adaptation of Pet Sematary was brought to life, which is getting an upcoming prequel on Paramount+, proving that the continuation of the Firestarter world could be delivered in a variety of ways. Firestarter lands in theaters and on Peacock on May 13th.

"I'm always down, I'm always down. I think we've got all sorts of ideas of where it could go," Thomas shared with ComicBook.com of potentially continuing this narrative. "Obviously Stephen King didn't write a sequel. So all that would need to be explored, but I feel like we created a world in this, and some characters that I feel like their stories could definitely expand, expand and go on."

In addition to the storytelling potential of this world before we are immersed in this specific story, the conclusion also comes with some ambiguity and unanswered questions, confirming that a prequel, sequel, or even spinoff that unfolds in a parallel timeline to this one could all be possible.

The film is described, "For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon; Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong; American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Tomorrow War) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family's location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes; Wild Indian, Rutherford Falls) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans."

