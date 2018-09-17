Explore the Cast Dynamics in All-New ‘The First Purge’ Featurette

The First Purge lands on Digital HD tomorrow ahead of its Blu-ray and DVD release on October 12th. Check out an exclusive featurette about the cast dynamic above before grabbing your own copy of the film.

Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

Coming off the most successful film in the series, The Purge: Election Year, creator James DeMonaco (writer/director of The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year) returns alongside the producers of this worldwide phenomenon: Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum (Insidious series, Get Out, Split), Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ouija series, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and DeMonaco’s longtime production partner, Sébastien K. Lemercier (Assault on Precinct 13, Four Lovers).

The series of films kicked off in 2013 and has become a massive pop cultural sensation, even with fans unfamiliar with the horror genre comprehending the concept of 12 hours of lawlessness. Earlier this year, series creator DeMonaco weighed in on how the series mirrors our current society and how audiences connect with it.

“I think good science fiction puts a mirror up to society,” the filmmaker shared with Entertainment Weekly. “What people respond to with The Purge is that it is reflecting on our times, where many people feel that they’re not being taken care of. So, I think that it definitely reflects what’s happening right now.”

While each sequel to the original film expanded the scope of the chaos, producer Form previously detailed what made The First Purge unique with its constrained environment, given that it takes place before the other films.

“This Purge is about a neighborhood. It’s a lot of similar things, but it is specific to this neighborhood and to me, and I can’t believe I am going to say this and don’t quote me on it, but it feels more personal than the other Purge movies,” Form shared wit CinemaBlend. “It really does. I’ve seen the movie once and it was a long cut so I don’t want to lead you down a path if we end up changing it, but it just feels like a more personal story and the protagonist in this Purge is just a badass. He’s just a cool guy and it’s just a cool movie.”

Grab a copy of The First Purge on Digital HD tomorrow and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th.

