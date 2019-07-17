Freaks Trailer Reveals Twisted Take on Superhero Movies

As comic book movies have grown more and more popular than ever, genre-bending movies such as Brightburn and Super have put a dark twist on the superhero myth. Now, the upcoming sci-fi/horror hybrid Freaks is the latest to enter the fray. Earlier this month, Well Go USA Entertainment released the first look at Freaks, months after the film first made a well-received debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film follows a father (Emile Hirsch) and daughter (Lexy Kolker), who have secluded themselves in their home to avoid a society that hates superpowered beings dubbed “Freaks”. This is complicated when the daughter leaves her home, in search of her missing mother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Freaks will also star Amanda Crew as Mary, Grace Park as Agent Ray, and Bruce Dern as the amazingly-named Mr. Snowcone. The film is written and directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who most recently helped create Disney’s live-action Kim Possible movie.

The first poster and synopsis for the film have also been released, which you can check out below.

“Kept locked inside the house by her father, 7-year-old Chloe lives in fear and fascination of the outside world, where Abnormals create a constant threat – or so she believes. When a mysterious stranger offers her a glimpse of what’s really happening outside, Chloe soon finds that while the truth isn’t so simple, the danger is very real.”

Freaks is set to hit theaters on August 23rd.