Freeform Unveils Full Schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween

The time that Halloween fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as Freeform has unveiled their full slate of programming for the upcoming 31 Nights of Halloween. While some viewers prefer to consume their seasonal fare by turning to streaming services, Freeform solves all your scheduling problems by delivering family-friendly frights all month long. This year’s event will see frequent showings of Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family, but will also see the event’s debut of the Scream trilogy, the Goosebumps films, and also The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” marathons throughout the month.

Per press release, “Unruly ghosts, a terrifying masked murderer and everyone’s favorite sister witches are heading your way for Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming event. From October 1st-31st, fans of the most spooktacular time of year can enjoy all of the haunts with fan-favorite feature films, a new original special, marathons of The Simpsons: ‘Treehouse of Horror’ and more all month long.”

“After last year’s highly successful Hocus Pocus 25th-Anniversary Halloween Bash, Freeform will continue the party this year with a new original special, 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest. Taping on September 12th at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, the celebration of Halloween’s biggest pop culture moments will honor the icons of the season as we celebrate the most beloved movies, television shows and musical artists who have become synonymous with Halloween. More details about the special will be announced at a later date.”

Scroll down to see the full schedule of the exciting event!

October 1st – 4th

Tuesday, October 1st

12:30 p.m. ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3 p.m. ET – Monster House

5:05 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monster’s Inc.

8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 2nd

11:30 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)

12 p.m. ET – Monster House

2:05 p.m. ET – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (Freeform Premiere)

4:10 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon (Freeform Premiere)

Thursday, October 3rd

12:30 p.m. ET – Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. ET – ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

Friday, October 4th

11 a.m. ET – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 a.m. ET – Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

October 5th – 7th

Saturday, October 5th

7 a.m. ET – ParaNorman

9 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

11:10 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

1:40 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

8 p.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)

9 p.m. ET – Goosebumps (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 p.m. ET – Monster House

Sunday, October 6th

7 a.m. ET – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. ET – Monster House

11:30 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. ET – Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

Monday, October 7th

11:30 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. ET – Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)

October 8th – 11th

Tuesday, October 8th

11 a.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II

8 p.m. ET – Iron Man

Wednesday, October 9th

11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. ET –”Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. ET – Iron Man

8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, October 10th

11 a.m. ET – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. ET – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. ET – Monster House

3:45 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

Friday, October 11th

11 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless

11:30 p.m. ET– Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

2 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 12th -15th

Saturday, October 12th

7 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

12:10 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

Saturday Scream-a-thon!

6 p.m. ET – Scream (Freeform Premiere)

8:40 p.m. – Scream 2 – (Freeform Premiere)

11:20 p.m. – Scream 3 – (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, October 13th

7 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. ET – Disney’s Moana

10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

Monday, October 14th

11:30 a.m. ET– Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. ET – Matilda

5:50 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, October 15th

11:30 a.m. – Matilda

1:40 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

October 16th – 19th

Wednesday, October 16th

11 a.m. ET – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, October 17th

11 a.m. ET – ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m. ET – Disney’s 101 Dalmatians (1996)

5:15 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Friday, October 18th

11 a.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12 p.m. ET – National Treasure

3 p.m. ET – Scream

5:40 p.m. ET – Scream 2

8:20 p.m. ET – Scream 3

Saturday, October 19th

7 a.m. ET – ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

4:15 p.m. ET – Disney’s Zootopia

6:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II

October 20th – 22nd

Sunday, October 20th

7 a.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. ET – Disney’s Zootopia

12:35 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

Monday, October 21st

11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. ET – Goosebumps

Tuesday, October 22nd

11 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m. ET – Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m. ET – Monster House

2:40 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. ET – Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

October 23rd – 26th

Wednesday, October 23rd

11 a.m. ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. ET – Disney’s Moana

8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, October 24th

11 a.m. ET – Matilda

1:10 p.m. ET – Disney’s Moana

3:40 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

Friday, October 25th

11 a.m. ET – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

Saturday, October 26th

7 a.m. ET – Monster House

9:10 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

October 27th – 31st

Sunday, October 27th

7 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

9 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

5 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. ET – Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 28th

7 a.m. ET – Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. ET – Scream

5:40 p.m. ET – Scream 2

8:20 p.m. ET – Scream 3

Tuesday, October 29th

7:30 a.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:40 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

Wednesday, October 30th

7:30 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)

11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. ET– The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

Thursday, October 31st – Hocus Pocus Marathon!

11:30 a.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:30 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus