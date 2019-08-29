Freeform Unveils Full Schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween

The time that Halloween fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as Freeform has unveiled their full slate of programming for the upcoming 31 Nights of Halloween. While some viewers prefer to consume their seasonal fare by turning to streaming services, Freeform solves all your scheduling problems by delivering family-friendly frights all month long. This year’s event will see frequent showings of Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family, but will also see the event’s debut of the Scream trilogy, the Goosebumps films, and also The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” marathons throughout the month.
Per press release, “Unruly ghosts, a terrifying masked murderer and everyone’s favorite sister witches are heading your way for Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming event. From October 1st-31st, fans of the most spooktacular time of year can enjoy all of the haunts with fan-favorite feature films, a new original special, marathons of The Simpsons: ‘Treehouse of Horror’ and more all month long.”
“After last year’s highly successful Hocus Pocus 25th-Anniversary Halloween Bash, Freeform will continue the party this year with a new original special, 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest. Taping on September 12th at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, the celebration of Halloween’s biggest pop culture moments will honor the icons of the season as we celebrate the most beloved movies, television shows and musical artists who have become synonymous with Halloween. More details about the special will be announced at a later date.”
Scroll down to see the full schedule of the exciting event!
October 1st – 4th
Tuesday, October 1st
12:30 p.m. ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3 p.m. ET – Monster House
5:05 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monster’s Inc.
8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 2nd
11:30 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)
12 p.m. ET – Monster House
2:05 p.m. ET – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (Freeform Premiere)
4:10 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon (Freeform Premiere)
Thursday, October 3rd
12:30 p.m. ET – Edward Scissorhands
2:40 p.m. ET – ParaNorman
4:45 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
Friday, October 4th
11 a.m. ET – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)
11:30 a.m. ET – Hook (1991)
2:35 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:40 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
6:45 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
October 5th – 7th
Saturday, October 5th
7 a.m. ET – ParaNorman
9 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
11:10 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
1:40 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
8 p.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)
9 p.m. ET – Goosebumps (Freeform Premiere)
11:30 p.m. ET – Monster House
Sunday, October 6th
7 a.m. ET – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. ET – Monster House
11:30 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
5:45 p.m. ET – Goosebumps
8:15 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
10:20 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
Monday, October 7th
11:30 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 p.m. ET – Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
6:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
8:25 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
October 8th – 11th
Tuesday, October 8th
11 a.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
3 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
8 p.m. ET – Iron Man
Wednesday, October 9th
11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. ET –”Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:45 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55 p.m. ET – Iron Man
8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
Thursday, October 10th
11 a.m. ET – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 a.m. ET – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40 p.m. ET – Monster House
3:45 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
6:15 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
10:30 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
Friday, October 11th
11 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
11:30 p.m. ET– Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
2 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
4:05 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
6:45 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
October 12th -15th
Saturday, October 12th
7 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
12:10 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
3:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
Saturday Scream-a-thon!
6 p.m. ET – Scream (Freeform Premiere)
8:40 p.m. – Scream 2 – (Freeform Premiere)
11:20 p.m. – Scream 3 – (Freeform Premiere)
Sunday, October 13th
7 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
9:35 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
11:10 a.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
3:20 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
5:25 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
7:30 p.m. ET – Disney’s Moana
10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
Monday, October 14th
11:30 a.m. ET– Hocus Pocus
1:40 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
3:45 p.m. ET – Matilda
5:50 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, October 15th
11:30 a.m. – Matilda
1:40 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
6:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
October 16th – 19th
Wednesday, October 16th
11 a.m. ET – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
3:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
5:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
Thursday, October 17th
11 a.m. ET – ParaNorman
1:05 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10 p.m. ET – Disney’s 101 Dalmatians (1996)
5:15 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
6:50 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Friday, October 18th
11 a.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12 p.m. ET – National Treasure
3 p.m. ET – Scream
5:40 p.m. ET – Scream 2
8:20 p.m. ET – Scream 3
Saturday, October 19th
7 a.m. ET – ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
11:15 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
4:15 p.m. ET – Disney’s Zootopia
6:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
October 20th – 22nd
Sunday, October 20th
7 a.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
10:05 a.m. ET – Disney’s Zootopia
12:35 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
5:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
7:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
9:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
Monday, October 21st
11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
2:40 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
4:45 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
8:30 p.m. ET – Goosebumps
Tuesday, October 22nd
11 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03 p.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
12:35 p.m. ET – Monster House
2:40 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. ET – Goosebumps
6:50 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
October 23rd – 26th
Wednesday, October 23rd
11 a.m. ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:30 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30 p.m. ET – Disney’s Moana
8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
Thursday, October 24th
11 a.m. ET – Matilda
1:10 p.m. ET – Disney’s Moana
3:40 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
Friday, October 25th
11 a.m. ET – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
4:40 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
Saturday, October 26th
7 a.m. ET – Monster House
9:10 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
11:20 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:25 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30 p.m. ET – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
5:35 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
7:40 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
9:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
11:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
October 27th – 31st
Sunday, October 27th
7 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
9 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
1:15 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
5 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
7:05 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. ET – Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 28th
7 a.m. ET – Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30 a.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. ET – Scream
5:40 p.m. ET – Scream 2
8:20 p.m. ET – Scream 3
Tuesday, October 29th
7:30 a.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:40 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
Wednesday, October 30th
7:30 a.m. ET – Scooby-Doo (2002)
11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
12:30 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35 p.m. ET– The Addams Family (1991)
4:40 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
6:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
Thursday, October 31st – Hocus Pocus Marathon!
11:30 a.m. ET – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12:30 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus