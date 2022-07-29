Paramount+ Adding More Friday the 13th Movies

Paramount's streaming service is about to get a little more terrifying when August arrives. Paramount+ is already housing quite a few slasher movies, including the Scream franchise and the film that helped kick off the slasher craze of the 1980s: Friday the 13th. The 1980 horror classic has been on Paramount+ for some time, but all of the franchise sequels have been missing, at least in recent months. That will change in August.

Paramount+ recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows hitting the streamer's roster in August, and three Friday the 13th sequels are set to arrive. Friday the 13th – Part II, Friday the 13th – Part III, and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives are all going to be added to Paramount+ on August 1st, bringing the service's Jason Vorhees count to four total films.

There are still quite a few Friday the 13th sequels that won't be available on Paramount+ by the time August arrives. Fortunately, there is still plenty of time before Halloween season, so hope remains that the service will add even more Jason before then.

The Friday the 13th sequels are far from the only films arriving on Paramount+ next month. Here's the full list of titles hitting Paramount+ at the start of August:

1 Buck

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

A Fish Called Wanda

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron's Blood

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Any Day

Assimilate

Awakened

Baby Boom

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Beautiful Girls

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Bridget Jones's Baby

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cake

Clockstoppers

Derek's Dead

Dimland

Dinner For Schmucks

Don't Click

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downhill Racer

Escape From Alcatraz

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Follow the Prophet

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Getting to Know You

Goodbye, Butterfly

Grand Cru

Grease

Grease Live!

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here On Out

I Am A Ghost

I Like Me

I've Got Issues

Iceland is Best

Insight

International Falls

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

King of Knives

Kingpin

Letter from Masanjia

Lost and Found

Lost Bayou

Making Waves

Man From Reno

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon A Time In The West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Prophecy

Respite

River's Edge

Rockaway

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Scrapper

Shooter

Single White Female

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Graduate

The Killer Elite

The Middle of X

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Under the Tuscan Sun

Urban Cowboy

Varsity Blues

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Weepah Way for Now

Wild Honey Pie!

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Writer's Block

Will you be checking out the Friday the 13th sequels on Paramount+ next month? Let us know in the comments!