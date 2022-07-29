Paramount+ Adding More Friday the 13th Movies
Paramount's streaming service is about to get a little more terrifying when August arrives. Paramount+ is already housing quite a few slasher movies, including the Scream franchise and the film that helped kick off the slasher craze of the 1980s: Friday the 13th. The 1980 horror classic has been on Paramount+ for some time, but all of the franchise sequels have been missing, at least in recent months. That will change in August.
Paramount+ recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows hitting the streamer's roster in August, and three Friday the 13th sequels are set to arrive. Friday the 13th – Part II, Friday the 13th – Part III, and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives are all going to be added to Paramount+ on August 1st, bringing the service's Jason Vorhees count to four total films.
There are still quite a few Friday the 13th sequels that won't be available on Paramount+ by the time August arrives. Fortunately, there is still plenty of time before Halloween season, so hope remains that the service will add even more Jason before then.
The Friday the 13th sequels are far from the only films arriving on Paramount+ next month. Here's the full list of titles hitting Paramount+ at the start of August:
1 Buck
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
A Fish Called Wanda
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron's Blood
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Any Day
Assimilate
Awakened
Baby Boom
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Beautiful Girls
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Bridget Jones's Baby
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cake
Clockstoppers
Derek's Dead
Dimland
Dinner For Schmucks
Don't Click
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Downhill Racer
Escape From Alcatraz
Evil Dead
Face/Off
Follow the Prophet
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Getting to Know You
Goodbye, Butterfly
Grand Cru
Grease
Grease Live!
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here On Out
I Am A Ghost
I Like Me
I've Got Issues
Iceland is Best
Insight
International Falls
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
King of Knives
Kingpin
Letter from Masanjia
Lost and Found
Lost Bayou
Making Waves
Man From Reno
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon A Time In The West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Prophecy
Respite
River's Edge
Rockaway
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Scrapper
Shooter
Single White Female
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Graduate
The Killer Elite
The Middle of X
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Under the Tuscan Sun
Urban Cowboy
Varsity Blues
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Weepah Way for Now
Wild Honey Pie!
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Writer's Block
Will you be checking out the Friday the 13th sequels on Paramount+ next month? Let us know in the comments!