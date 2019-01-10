‘Fright Night’ Getting Blu-ray Release in the United States

Fright Night‘s exploration of a vampire moving into a small suburban community led to it becoming a defining hit of the ’80s, which has previously only earned limited Blu-ray releases. Sony will be releasing a new Blu-ray for the film, which will come loaded with special features, as confirmed by Broke Horror Fan. Fright Night hits Blu-ray on February 12th.

In the film, “Teenage Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale) is a horror-film junkie, so it’s no surprise that, when a reclusive new neighbor named Jerry Dandridge (Chris Sarandon) moves next-door, Brewster becomes convinced he is a vampire. It’s also no surprise when nobody believes him. However, after strange events begin to occur, Charlie has no choice but to turn to the only person who could possibly help: washed-up television vampire killer Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The disc’s special features are as follows:

Audio commentary with writer/director Tom Holland and actors Chris Sarandon and Jonathan Stark, moderated by filmmaker Tim Sullivan

Audio commentary with writer/director Tom Holland, actors William Ragsdale and Stephen Geoffreys, and special effects artist Randall Cook, moderated by journalist Jeremy Smith and filmmaker Tim Sullivan

You’re So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night – 2016 documentary

Tom Holland: Writing Horror featurette

Rowdy McDowall: From Apes to Bats featurette

Fright Night Reunion Panel at Fear Fest 2

Shock Till You Drop presents Choice Cuts with writer-director Tom Holland and journalist Ryan Turek

Vintage EPK with behind-the-scenes footage

Two trailers

Twilight Time originally released the film on Blu-ray, though the smaller distributor emphasizes limited releases and, with the popularity of Fright Night, the set quickly sold out. The UK company Eureka Entertainment also released a Blu-ray of the film, yet fans in the U.S. would need a region-free player to watch this release.

What makes this Blu-ray set especially exciting is that it will be including You’re So Cool, Brewster!, a three-and-a-half-hour documentary that explores the making of the film. Franchises like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th have similarly earned extended documentaries that chronicle the series’ legacies, but these films aren’t often included on official home video releases.

The copious amount of special features for this horror classic will make it a must-have for Fright Night fanatics.

You can grab your copy of Fright Night on Blu-ray on February 12th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Will you be adding this film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.