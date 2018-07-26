Stephen King’s ‘From a Buick 8’ Getting the Big Screen Treatment

As another week passes, another Stephen King adaptation has been announced, with From a Buick 8 being the next project to head into development. Director of The Boy and The Devil Inside William Brent Bell is attached to helm the project.

Deadline describes the novel, “From a Buick 8centers around the rural town of Statler, Pennsylvania where the state police have kept a mysterious 1954 Buick Roadmaster in the shed behind the barracks for over twenty years. But when the town is plagued by strange and supernatural events, it turns out the Buick isn’t exactly a car- it’s a door to another dimension.”

King has always been a major force in the world of horror, with films like Carrie, The Shining, and Misery being adapted from his novels, with each film being a defining entry into the horror genre. Last year saw adaptations of IT, The Dark Tower, Gerald’s Game, The Mist, and Mr. Mercedes, making the author a hot commodity. As far as the reasons behind his resurgence, the author says it was mostly about timing.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, isn’t it?” King shared with Vulture last year about his stories becoming so popular. “A lot of these things came up all at the same time, and I don’t think there was any particular reason for it to happen. It’s like a farmer having a really good year. [Laughs.]”

Another adaptation that debuted on Netflix last year, 1922, drew an interesting connection to King’s success, as the author noted.

“In 1922, when Wilfred says, ‘We had a really good year for corn then,’ well, I had a really good year for corn this year,” King joked. “There are other factors: Some of the recent things have been successful, like the miniseries of 11.22.63, and I think when that happens, people say to themselves, ‘If X succeeds, maybe Y will.’ But I’d like to think a lot of it is just the material, that people see something in these stories that would be visually arresting.”

With countless other projects in the works, King pointed out that there’s still one story he hopes to see get the live-action treatment that apparently no one has claimed yet.

When speaking with Variety, the author explained, “Lisey’s Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there’s a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks. There’s more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book.”

Stay tuned for details on the adaptation of From a Buick 8.

[H/T Deadline]