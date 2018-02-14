‘Get Out’ Returning to Theaters For Free Screenings

Almost a year after it first hit theaters and took the world by storm, Get Out is heading back to theaters for a special one-day event as a way for the filmmakers to say “thank you” to the fans. Writer/director Jordan Peele took to Twitter to share a video with his fans, alerting them that on February 19, select AMC theaters will screen Get Out free of charge.

The filmmaker also posted a link to www.getoutoneyearlater.com, which allows users to determine a participating location near them to obtain tickets.

In Universal Pictures’ Get Out, a speculative thriller from Blumhouse (producers of The Visit, Insidious series and The Gift) and the mind of Jordan Peele, when a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

Get Out was one of 2017’s biggest successes almost immediately after release, as it hit theaters at a time of the year normally considered dumping ground for films that studios didn’t expect to do huge box office numbers. With a budget of less than $5 million, it went on to earn more than $250 million worldwide, bucking the seasonal box office trend.

Not only was the film a financial success, but it sits at a 99% positive rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes with 300 reviews tabulated, an astounding feat for a film of any genre, let alone a horror film.

Get Out‘s success continued into 2018, as it scored four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director.

Peele has teased the idea of a sequel to his film, but he has already confirmed there are plans for more “social thrillers” with Universal, so there is plenty more of his unique brand of horror and humor on the horizon.

Head to www.getoutoneyearlater.com to score your tickets today.

