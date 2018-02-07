Jordan Peele Will “Definitely” Consider A ‘Get Out’ Sequel

Whenever a film becomes a massive critical or financial success, audiences and studios automatically begin to wonder if the success could be replicated with a sequel. In the case of Get Out, writer/director Jordan Peele recently confirmed he’s not ruling out delving back into the film’s world.

“I can tell you, I will definitely, seriously consider it. I love that universe and I do feel there is more story to tell,” the filmmaker explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This was far a from a definitive answer, possibly due to the filmmaker understanding the enthusiasm surrounding the property and wanting to keep that story open. Most audience members wouldn’t see a reason to revisit the world, as the story was effectively wrapped up, yet we’d happily spend more time with many of the film’s charming characters.

In Universal Pictures’ Get Out, when a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

With Peele’s success in the realm of social thrillers, he’s already made a deal with Universal to create another film in a vein similar to Get Out.

“Through extraordinary imagination and fearless humor, Jordan has proven himself to be a game-changer who is driven to tell stories that are as commercially entertaining as they are disruptive and provocative,” Universal chairman Donna Langley explained. “The entire Universal family takes great pride in his incomparable filmmaking debut, and feel fortunate that this studio will be Jordan’s home for many years to come.”

The film was recently nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director.

Get Out is available now on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD.

[H/T Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter]