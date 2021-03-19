Ghost Brothers Launching an All-New Paranormal Series for Discovery+

✖

Following the launch of discovery+ earlier this year, fans have been checking out its immense library of paranormal programming, but the thrills don't end there, as the Ghost Brothers are returning with an all-new series, Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, which is set to debut on April 17th. While fans of the investigators can surely anticipate the shenanigans they've grown to expect from the investigators, the team will also be diving deep into the horrifying history of all-new locations. Ghost Brothers: Lights Out debuts with three episodes on discovery+ on April 17th, with new episodes debuting on the service every week.

Per press release, "As the dopest brothers on television hunting ghosts, these candid and unorthodox paranormal investigators explore disturbed hotspots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories. They are ready to expose the haunted holdouts still hanging around these locations … and why they don’t leave.

"Marcus and Juwan kick off each investigation by entering haunted sites without any prior knowledge of the paranormal territory they are walking into. Dalen, on the other hand, knows all the creepy history. Observing from his own mission control center, he guides his friends through the most active areas of the property. Going in blind, Marcus and Juwan must discover for themselves what matches up with the legend and what does not.

"Each member of the team has their distinct role: Dalen a.k.a. 'The Bad Boy of Paranormal' is the risk-taker; Juwan a.k.a. 'Paranormal Poppy' is the suave, pretty boy of the group; and Marcus a.k.a. 'The Soul Brother' brings a combination of heartwarming soul and comedy. The trio strikes a healthy balance with Dalen bringing a sense of adventure, Marcus creating a bit more of a relaxed vibe, and Juwan adds the compassion. The balance breathes a fresh point-of-view into the paranormal genre, a new perspective that fans think they know … but they do not."

Details on the new season are as follows:

Episode 1 – “Roff Family Rituals” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 17th

When the spirit of an infamously possessed girl starts calling, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey pick up the line. But as they communicate with the ghostly caller in Watseka, Illinois, they find there's more to her death than anyone suspected.

Episode 2 – “Dead and Forgotten” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 17th

Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey check into a notoriously haunted Michigan asylum to determine what truly haunts its abandoned grounds. As the guys sift through the freaky facility's sordid past, they encounter restless souls who refuse to be forgotten in death.

Episode 3 – “Death Sentence” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 17th

Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey investigate the site of Louisiana's first double execution. But as they dive into the murky waters of the old Beauregard Parish jail's murderous past, the resident spirits begin to tell an unexpected tale.

Episode 4 – “Cross My Heart” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 24th

Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey do time in the most haunted penitentiary in the Wild West. They delve into ghost stories and uncover gruesome truths to confront the terrifying paranormal presences lurking inside the infamous Yuma Territorial Prison.

Episode 5 – “Ghost Town Throwdown” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 1st

Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey venture to Vulture Mine to dig into the haunting at the Old West’s most notorious gold mine. But the unexplained activity turns violent, injuring the crew and making the Ghost Brothers the target of a dangerous presence.

Episode 6 – “Go to the Light” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 8th

Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey dive into the Gulf Coast's Pensacola Lighthouse to shine a light on the horrific haunting. But as the Ghost Brothers illuminate the site's past and paranormal presence, they find the lighthouse itself may play an unexpected role.

Episode 7 – “Hotel Hell” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 15th

Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey check into Wisconsin's Karsten Hotel to uncover which spirits reside in the once luxurious lodgings. Once the lights go out, they discover that the terrifying ghostly whispers may reveal unexpected secrets about the hotel's past.

Episode 8 – “Flight or Fright” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 22nd

Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey climb aboard the USS Lexington to confront a dark paranormal presence. As they dive into the World War II aircraft carrier's history and make contact with restless spirits, they reveal there is more to the haunting than anyone expected.

Check out the first three episodes of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out when they premiere on discovery+ on April 17th.

