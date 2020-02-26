Ghostbusters: Afterlife Spoiler Possibly Revealed At Toy Fair

Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s first trailer played a lot on the nostalgia factor, which helped cover for the fact that the trailer didn’t reveal much about what the actual storyline for the direct sequel will be. However, Toy Fair 2020 was just held this past weekend, and the Ghostbusters merchandise on display there seems to have revealed a major spoiler about Afterlife. The Toy Fair display was presented by Weta Workshop, which has worked on major blockbuster effects-driven films like The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. Without dropping major spoilers here, the big reveal at Toy Fair 2020 was that a classic Ghostbusters viilain could be making reappearance in Ghostbusters: Afterlife!

Warning! Potential Ghostbusters: Afterlife SPOILERS Follow!

“Lee” from Weta Workshop was presenting the companies expanded license of toy figures, which includes Ghostbusters. While fielding a question from Rad Years about the future plans for the Ghostbusters line, Lee decided to reveal the following anecdote:

“So we had Jason Reitman come by the stand yesterday… the director of the new movie. And then we had a chat to him… he wants us to do quite a big sculpt… what we’re thinking of doing at this stage is a big Proton Pack, with all the little Stay Pufts running around on it, trying to destroy it.”

So, to extrapolate what’s being said here: it seems that Ghostbusters: Afterlife could bring back the character of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, that served as the Destructor Form of Gozer, as inspired by Ray Stantz’ (Dan Aykroyd) imagination. When the Ghostbusters took down Gozer in the original film, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man exploded into a massive raining glob of marshmallow that covered every New Yorker in the vicinity. However, it sounds like Ghostbusters: Afterlife won’t make Stay Puft’s return so easy for the new generation of Ghostbusters: it sounds like this time, blowing Stay Puft up only makes a gang of smaller Stay Puft’s to contend with!

It’s debatable whether or not that kind of on-the-nose character return is something that will enrich Ghostbusters: Afterlife or make it feel like a lame rehash. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is one of the most iconic parts of the franchise – and a lot of that enduring popularity has to do with the fact that he only had one major appearance for fans to idolize all these years. If Ghostbusters: Afterlife makes Stay Puft lame for the new generation, that would be a genuine shame.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be in theaters on July 10th.