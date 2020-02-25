Ghostbusters Fans Pay Respects to Original Star Harold Ramis on Anniversary of His Death

Filmmaker and actor Harold Ramis has helped create some of the most iconic comedies in cinematic history in a variety of ways, with one of his most memorable contributions being his role of Egon Spengler in the first two Ghostbusters films. Not only did Ramis star as the character in the films, be he also co-wrote them with co-star Dan Aykroyd, making him an integral component in the franchise. Sadly, the actor passed away on February 24, 2014, leaving a massive hole in the hearts of not only Ghostbusters fans, but movie fans everywhere. Based on the initial trailers for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the legacy of Spengler will still continue.

In honor of the anniversary of his passing, fans of the franchise took to social media to share tributes to Ramis, including a message from his daughter Violet Ramis Stiel, as well as from various Ghostbusters communities from around the world.

Full of Life and Laughter

Very grateful to everyone who reached out today to offer well-wishes on my dad’s deathiversary. Although grief is ever-present, today I am filled with love and appreciation for all he was and the many gifts he gave us. (1/2) — Violet Ramis Stiel (@violetisadora) February 24, 2020

Here he is, the way I will always remember him – talking Big Ideas, full of life and laughter, with a twinkle in his eye, and me looking over his shoulder ❤ (2/2)https://t.co/V9cTESnXlV — Violet Ramis Stiel (@violetisadora) February 24, 2020

Carry His Legacy

It’s been 6 years but we’ll carry on his legacy forever. Rest in peace, Harold Ramis. https://t.co/mvNEry6OCo — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) February 24, 2020

Cool to Be Clever

Six years ago today we lost our childhood hero. The man who made us know it was ok to be yourself, cool to be clever and not have to be loud and in your face to make people know that you’re funny. #egonbutnotforgotten #egonspengler #haroldramis #Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/381K4jP864 — Staffordshire Ghostbusters (@StaffordshireGB) February 24, 2020

Brilliant and Talented

6 years ago today we all said goodbye to the brilliant and talented Harold Ramis he will never be forgotten. #ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/ACzC1YyBvC — Welsh Ghostbusters (@welshghostbust) February 24, 2020

Incomparable

It’s 6 years since we lost the incomparable Harold Ramis. 😟 pic.twitter.com/aJegyMNJL5 — M445P (@M445P) February 24, 2020

His Spirit Continues

6 Years since we lost the wonderful Harold Ramis. I know his spirit will be all over Ghostbusters Afterlife.#Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/OUJrvLkojt — Doctor Dude (TrakenTV) (@DoctorDude1981) February 24, 2020

Gone Too Soon

Forever

Six years later. Harold Ramis forever. pic.twitter.com/B5K2EkBw2R — Stay Puft (@staypuft) February 24, 2020

Beautiful Human

6 years ago we lost this beautiful human. Harold Ramis was such a talented actor, director, and writer. He co wrote some of the best movies ever made. I love my Spengs forever, see you on the other side Dr. Spengler. 😭💘#EgonSpengler #Egonbutnotforgotten pic.twitter.com/pDOiUMAoVy — Kelly ☁️ (@methodoflove) February 24, 2020

Can’t Believe It