‘Ghostbusters’: Ernie Hudson Confirms No One Has Approached Him About a Sequel

Star of the first two Ghostbusters films Ernie Hudson recently made comments that made some fans of the franchise think he was confirming his involvement in the upcoming sequel, causing the actor to clarify he is interested, though hasn’t been approached about it in an official capacity.

“I don’t know. Nobody has approached me with a contract,” Hudson shared with The Johnny Dare Morning Show. “I think the Ghostbusters fans have been wanting [a “passing of the torch”] dynamic to happen, so I know whatever happens is going to be in that tradition… I’m excited about that. I’d be more excited if they called me and offered me a job, but no matter what happens the fact that they’re doing it is really cool.”

The news came last week about this new sequel that was set in the universe of the first two films, immediately leading to speculation regarding the original cast’s return. One report claimed the new film would be focusing on teenage characters, possibly the children of the original team.

Rumors regarding Hudson and the original cast’s involvement stemmed from comments he made at an event where he implied that he had it on good authority that key components of the 1984 film were on board to return to the franchise they launched.

“[Original director] Ivan Reitman is there [as a producer] and everybody is in. Now whether the studio will do it, I’m the guy who sits by the phone and waits for the call,” Hudson shared with the Daily Mail. “So if they call, I’ll answer. If not, I’ve got other stuff that I’m doing.”

The new film will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan, who also co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan. Other than being set in the original universe, it’s unclear if the film will focus on the familiar characters or merely take place in a universe where the events of those films took place.

Sadly, one original member of the team who won’t be in the film is Harold Ramis, who passed away in 2014.

“We miss Harold, because Harold was really the glue that I think held everybody together,’ Hudson shared. “He was always my go-to point and anything that was a little bit weird, or whatever, Harold was the guy who would sort of say, ‘Ernie, just…’ and explain the world to me. And I miss him, but his spirit is there.”

The new Ghostbusters is aiming for a Summer 2020 release date.

