The Girl on the Third Floor: Netflix Users Grossed Out Over New Horror Movie

There have been plenty of new TV shows and movies making their debuts on Netflix as of late, but one horror project is sticking around with fans, and churning all of their stomachs in the process. Travis Stevens’ 2019 film Girl on the Third Floor, which stars former WWE superstar CM Punk, is being billed by fans as one of the grossest movies currently streaming online. Just one search of the movie’s title on Twitter and you’ll see everything you need to know.
That’s not meant to deter anyone from watching Girl on the Third Floor. Plenty of folks have praised the twisted thriller for its gore and chilling details, but that’s just one half of the crowd. A lot of people are having trouble getting the film out of their head long after watching it.
The movie tells the story of a man named Dan Koch (Punk) who attempts to renovate a rundown mansion, only to learn that the house is very much alive and has a much more sinister plan in place.
Girl on the Third Floor clearly isn’t for everyone, as you can probably tell from some of the biggest Twitter reactions below.
My Face the Whole Time
I watched Girl on the Third Floor on Netflix last night and I have no words. It grossed me out more than scared me. This was my face the whole time pic.twitter.com/ufVFmM14rB— corey (@coreynatha) February 24, 2020
Whole Other Level
Watch Girl on the Third Floor on netflix if you want to get mentally fucked on a whole other level— 🐨 (@mannyfests) February 27, 2020
So Much Blood
Another thing I love about Girl on the Third Floor is the practical effects.@13fingerfx is a genius.— Bradley (@BradleyFielding) February 28, 2020
There’s SO much blood in this film…and other bodily fluids.
It’s super impressive that a film can look so pristine and be as gory as any Hollywood flick on a modest budget. pic.twitter.com/Af0CjbyqwJ
Don’t Eat Before Watching
Good idea: watching Girl on the Third Floor.— All Work and No Play Makes Meghan a Dull Girl (@Meghan_A_Wilson) February 23, 2020
Bad idea: watching Girl on the Third Floor while eating dinner. Everything is squishy and oozing 🤢 pic.twitter.com/wWa3dsR1tN
Unease
Girl on the Third Floor is stuck in my brain and I can’t quite shake it. Please watch this movie. It gave me a sense of unease unlike any film I’ve seen in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/Dl36d58je4— evan sweet (@evanjsweet) February 27, 2020
Messed Up
Girl on the third floor is one fucked up movie— Papi (@spiffygod__) February 26, 2020
Cringe
I cringe every time that man from “Girl on the third floor” on Netflix uses his bare ass hands to touch the shit oozing from the walls pic.twitter.com/JAPJA94EwT— ⍣ 𝕷𝖎𝖓𝖆 ⍣ (@linalesette) February 23, 2020
Creepiest Ever
I haven’t done movie reviews in a while, but Girl on the third floor is one of the creepiest movies I’ve ever seen in my life. Must watch for horror fans— tyler 🎒 (@TylerOSU) February 28, 2020
Covering My Eyes
I didn’t know Girl on the Third Floor was going to be a body horror movie (is that the correct term?) Needless to say I had my hands covering my eyes multiple times— JollyWeen❂ (@gaahlo) February 28, 2020
WTF
have y’all watched Girl on the Third Floor?? i’m halfway through it and wtf— 𝐬𝐤𝐲𝐞 (@bellctrix) February 23, 2020