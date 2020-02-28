The Girl on the Third Floor: Netflix Users Grossed Out Over New Horror Movie

There have been plenty of new TV shows and movies making their debuts on Netflix as of late, but one horror project is sticking around with fans, and churning all of their stomachs in the process. Travis Stevens’ 2019 film Girl on the Third Floor, which stars former WWE superstar CM Punk, is being billed by fans as one of the grossest movies currently streaming online. Just one search of the movie’s title on Twitter and you’ll see everything you need to know.

That’s not meant to deter anyone from watching Girl on the Third Floor. Plenty of folks have praised the twisted thriller for its gore and chilling details, but that’s just one half of the crowd. A lot of people are having trouble getting the film out of their head long after watching it.

The movie tells the story of a man named Dan Koch (Punk) who attempts to renovate a rundown mansion, only to learn that the house is very much alive and has a much more sinister plan in place.

Girl on the Third Floor clearly isn’t for everyone, as you can probably tell from some of the biggest Twitter reactions below.

My Face the Whole Time

I watched Girl on the Third Floor on Netflix last night and I have no words. It grossed me out more than scared me. This was my face the whole time pic.twitter.com/ufVFmM14rB — corey (@coreynatha) February 24, 2020

Whole Other Level

Watch Girl on the Third Floor on netflix if you want to get mentally fucked on a whole other level — 🐨 (@mannyfests) February 27, 2020

So Much Blood

Another thing I love about Girl on the Third Floor is the practical effects.@13fingerfx is a genius.



There’s SO much blood in this film…and other bodily fluids.



It’s super impressive that a film can look so pristine and be as gory as any Hollywood flick on a modest budget. pic.twitter.com/Af0CjbyqwJ — Bradley (@BradleyFielding) February 28, 2020

Don’t Eat Before Watching

Good idea: watching Girl on the Third Floor.

Bad idea: watching Girl on the Third Floor while eating dinner. Everything is squishy and oozing 🤢 pic.twitter.com/wWa3dsR1tN — All Work and No Play Makes Meghan a Dull Girl (@Meghan_A_Wilson) February 23, 2020

Unease

Girl on the Third Floor is stuck in my brain and I can’t quite shake it. Please watch this movie. It gave me a sense of unease unlike any film I’ve seen in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/Dl36d58je4 — evan sweet (@evanjsweet) February 27, 2020

Messed Up

Girl on the third floor is one fucked up movie — Papi (@spiffygod__) February 26, 2020

Cringe

I cringe every time that man from “Girl on the third floor” on Netflix uses his bare ass hands to touch the shit oozing from the walls pic.twitter.com/JAPJA94EwT — ⍣ 𝕷𝖎𝖓𝖆 ⍣ (@linalesette) February 23, 2020

Creepiest Ever

I haven’t done movie reviews in a while, but Girl on the third floor is one of the creepiest movies I’ve ever seen in my life. Must watch for horror fans — tyler 🎒 (@TylerOSU) February 28, 2020

Covering My Eyes

I didn’t know Girl on the Third Floor was going to be a body horror movie (is that the correct term?) Needless to say I had my hands covering my eyes multiple times — JollyWeen❂ (@gaahlo) February 28, 2020

