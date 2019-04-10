Exclusive ‘Glass’ Featurette Takes You Behind the Scenes of the Comic Book Color Palette

When M. Night Shyamalan delivered audiences Unbreakable in 2000, many fans were anticipating another twisted horror story like his breakout hit The Sixth Sense, only to learn it was an unconventional story about superheroes. The film’s moody color palette was meant to reflect the colors one would see in the pages of a comic book, a trend which the filmmaker continued in Split, this time offering much more muted tones to convey the terrors that lurked in the darkness. With Glass, the filmmaker continued to bring in the unique colors one might find in the pages, all while balancing each scene’s tone with the personalities expressed by the characters. Learn more about this process in the behind-the-scenes featurette from Glass above, which is out now on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 16th.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

The home video releases contain the following special features:

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, & DIGITAL

The Collection of Main Characters – A look at all the main players and how they fit in the universe created by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. David Dunn Elijah Price Kevin Wendell Crumb The Rest of the Family



Bringing the Team Back Together – M. Night Shyamalan is famous for working with many of the same crew from film to film. In this piece, cast and crew share personal stories of why Shyamalan’s productions feel like seeing family again.

David Dunn vs. The Beast – An in-depth look at the animalistic face-off between David Dunn and The Beast

– M. Night Shyamalan unveils some secrets of continuity and style from across the Glass trilogy Breaking Glass: The Stunts – The superhuman strength of The Beast is best illustrated in the stunts. Take a behind the scenes look into the very effective methods of executing stunts in the film.

– The superhuman strength of The Beast is best illustrated in the stunts. Take a behind the scenes look into the very effective methods of executing stunts in the film. Connecting the Glass Universe – Explore M. Night Shyamalan’s stylistic approach to the Glass trilogy and the unconventional concept of a comic book movie grounded in reality.

– Explore M. Night Shyamalan’s stylistic approach to the Glass trilogy and the unconventional concept of a comic book movie grounded in reality. M. Night Shyamalan: Behind the Lens – Cast and crew discuss Shyamalan’s dedicated and meticulous approach to storytelling.

– Cast and crew discuss Shyamalan’s dedicated and meticulous approach to storytelling. The Sound of Glass – Composer West Dylan Thordson elaborates on his use of string instruments to create tension, and explains why recording the score on-location enhanced the tone of Glass.

– Composer West Dylan Thordson elaborates on his use of string instruments to create tension, and explains why recording the score on-location enhanced the tone of Glass. Enhancing the Spectacle – The VFX team provides details on the rewarding task of using CGI as an effective tool to intensify the narrative of Glass.

The VFX team provides details on the rewarding task of using CGI as an effective tool to intensify the narrative of Glass. Raven Hill Memorial – Roam the long corridors of Raven Hill Memorial Hospital and see why the cast and crew describe the eerie location as its own character in the film.

– Roam the long corridors of Raven Hill Memorial Hospital and see why the cast and crew describe the eerie location as its own character in the film. Night Vision – A look at the early stages of Glass by examining the storyboards and their remarkable similarity to the final shots in the film.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, DIGITAL, AND DVD:

Alternate Opening – Introduction by director M. Night Shyamalan available

– Introduction by director M. Night Shyamalan available Deleted Scenes – Introductions by director M. Night Shyamalan available David Alone at Bar Patricia Talks to Cheerleaders David Encounters Pierce Casey in Art Class Dr. Staple Explains Machine Mrs. Price in Waiting Room Mrs. Price Talks to Elijah Dr. Staple Drinks Tea Pierce Checks Elijah’s Room Mrs. Price Tells Elijah About Surgery David Submits to Dr. Staple Patients Worship The Beast

– Introductions by director M. Night Shyamalan available

A Conversation with James McAvoy and M. Night Shyamalan – Star James McAvoy and Producer/Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan discuss the importance of originality when creating a film in this genre.

Glass is out now on Digital HD and lands on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 16th.

