‘Glass’ Projected For Up To $120 Million Worldwide Opening Weekend

Though it originally debuted to less-than-stellar reviews, it looks like Glass is going to have a pretty solid opening weekend at the box office. According to tracking numbers provided by Deadline, Glass could make upwards of $120 million this coming weekend.

Over the course of the extended four-day weekend because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Glass is anticipated to debut atop of the box office in its first weekend, making anywhere from $105 million to $120 million globally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Should the film make $120 million in its opening weekend, the latest flick in M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable trilogy. Splitopened just over $40 million in 2017 while Unbreakable tallied a $30.3 million opening in 2000.

The film debuted at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, with the Critics Consensus saying the flick “ultimately disappoints as the conclusion to the writer-director’s long-gestating trilogy.”

While it is indeed a part of a trilogy, Shyamalan said he wanted to take the same approach with Glass as he did with Split, to make it a movie that stands on its own without having to rely heavily on the two previous movies.

“I said to [rights owners] Disney and Universal, ‘Pretend there’s no previous movies and I came to you and I said that I want to make a movie about a hospital that treats people who believe they’re superheroes and three of their patients escape’,” Shyamalan explained. “‘I want to make you that movie, will you make that movie? Oh and by the way, it stars Bruce Willis, Sam Jackson, James McAvoy, and Sarah Paulson. Will you make that movie?’ Yes, you’ll make that movie… Person XYZ who hasn’t seen the other two will come to see that.”

The synopsis of Glass can be found below.

“M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Glass opens January 18th.