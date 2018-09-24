M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ Movie in Final Week of Editing

M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel to Unbreakable and Split is nearly finished being edited, with the filmmaker taking to Twitter to give fans an update on Glass.

The director shared the message, “In editing room for final week of Glass. Pass thirteen. Final cgi coming in, Last tiny trims, credits, last cues… getting emotional.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming film is a unique continuation of a franchise, as it is a follow-up to a film no one knew was a sequel.

In 2000, Shyamalan delivered audiences Unbreakable, a film exploring a character who survived a number of potentially-fatal experiences, only for the narrative to tease that he possessed powers similar to those of a comic book superhero. In true comic book fashion, this character had a foil who had brittle bones and a frail physique, becoming our hero’s “nemesis.”

Last year’s Split focused on a man with a fractured psyche who kidnapped young girls to offer up as sacrifices to one of his deadly personalities, with the film’s final moments revealing that it took place in the same universe as Unbreakable. Glass will bring together characters from both films, with the filmmaker having previously promised a terrifying adventure.

“For me, they’re almost a different genre, what we’re doing with Split, Unbreakable, and Glass,” Shyamalan shared with ComingSoon. “These are primarily thrillers and they’re very much more contained. They’re not CGI driven, they’re very simple and clean. The musculature that [comic book] movies have are not what we’re trying to do. The idea of what you don’t see is really what we’re insinuating, it’s the power of that.”

Star of Split and Glass Anya Taylor-Joy teased that, by bringing together all of these characters, it elevates the new film to a higher level of excitement.

“With Split, there was a giant sense of adventure and discovery. We were making something different, and it was weird and everything was so intense,” Taylor-Joy shared with Collider. “There was a real sense of adventure with Split, whilst with Glass, it felt so epic. Every single day, everyone was so happy to be there because we were aware that we were making cinematic history. That’s a big deal. And then, you see Sam [Jackson] in his costume. I’m a true fangirl, so I was just like, ‘Oh, my god, that’s Elijah Price! That’s crazy! And I’m in a scene with him. That’s nuts!’ I think we were all just so excited to be a part of it, and all very grateful to be a part of something so monumental.”

Glass lands in theaters on January 18, 2019.

Do you think the new film will be worth the wait? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Twitter, MNightShyamalan]