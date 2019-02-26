‘Glass’ Blu-Ray Release Date and Special Features Revealed

Get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind comic book tale, because Glass’ home release info has officially been announced.

The official Twitter account for the M. Night Shyamalan thriller recently revealed that the film will be hitting digital platforms on April 2nd, and will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16th. The home release will include an alternate opening, as well as deleted scenes. Pre-orders are live for Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on Amazon now.

Jame McAvoy, @SamuelLJackson, Bruce Willis and @MsSarahPaulson star in @MNightShyamalan’s comic-book thriller 20 years in the making #GlassMovie.

Own it with an Alternate Opening and Deleted Scenes

Digital April 2 and Blu-ray & DVD April 16 //t.co/KYyfL7pEr0 pic.twitter.com/uaq1vMvE4y — Glass (@GlassMovie) February 26, 2019

Given the amount of cinematic build up to Glass – with the previous films in the trilogy, Unbreakable and Split, being decades apart – the fact that a whole new slew of viewers can experience the full trilogy will probably be delightful to some.

“Originally Unbreakable and Split were together,” Shyamalan explained in a recent interview. “David and the Horde bump into each other at the train station, and David follows him. It’s a narrative issue. Whenever you raise the stakes, you can’t un-raise them. So once you introduce girls being abducted, there’s a ticking clock that doesn’t allow for the breadth of character development that I wanted to do in Unbreakable with David, his wife, and his kid.”

And while the film’s third act has been met with some controversy from viewers, Shyamalan has been pretty upfront about why that ending happened the way that it did.

“I always thought it was a little bit like an opera, even when I was starting on Unbreakable.” Shyamalan has since explained. “I thought this was a very operatic end to it al [with] people screaming and all of these kinds of implications. It was about implications more than anything else. I’m a big fan of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest as you can probably tell. The format of that movie just blew me away when I saw it. The idea that the journey of the main character gets fulfilled by another character is a very powerful idea.”

Are you excited to see Glass make its way onto Blu-ray, DVD, and digital? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

