New ‘Glass’ Promo Features the Return of David Dunn’s Son

Glass sees the return of characters like David Dunn and Elijah Price from Unbreakable alongside Split‘s Kevin Crumb, with a new promo for the film confirming that David’s son Joseph will also be returning. Check out the new promo featuring Joseph, played by Spencer Treat Clark, below before seeing the film in theaters on January 18th.

In the clip, Joseph is shown as alerting his father to the fact that newspapers continue to talk about him and his mysterious, heroic deeds. The clip also confirms that Dunn has earned the nickname “The Overseer” by the community, as he quietly seeks justice on behalf of those without the power to defend themselves.

Fans of Unbreakable will remember Joseph as he was the one pushing his father to embrace his more heroic nature after a chance meeting with Elijah Price. Joseph also inspired one of the film’s more tense moments when he pulled a loaded gun on his father, threatening to shoot him because he wanted to prove his father wouldn’t be harmed by the bullet. Additionally, one of the film’s final scenes saw David pass a newspaper over to his son which revealed his heroics when saving two young girls, with David requesting his son keep his secret.

In the new film, “From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

The actors involved in the new film from M. Night Shyamalan aren’t the only returning elements, as the filmmaker also revealed the new film will utilize unseen footage from Unbreakable to tie all the narrative threads together.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but you do see moments from the original Unbreakable,” Shyamalan shared with Fandango. “Scenes you didn’t get to see. You’ll see the same actor change, you know, 18 years on camera in front of you which is really powerful.”

Fans can check out Glass when it lands in theaters on January 18th.

Which character are you most looking forward to seeing in the new movie?