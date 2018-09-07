‘Glass’ Star Details How It’s Different From ‘Split’

When Mr. Glass finally returns to pit his old foe against a psychotic killer, it will continue the long-awaited storyline that began with M. Night Shyamalan in his classic film Unbreakable.

The new movie Glass will take place after the events of Split, when the schizophrenic criminal Kevin Crumb (played by James McAvoy) kidnapped a group of women, including one played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Taylor-Joy spoke up about her experience as Casey in the two films, revealing to Collider how Glass will be different from the surprise-laden thriller Split.

“With Split, there was a giant sense of adventure and discovery. We were making something different, and it was weird and everything was so intense,” Taylor-Joy said. “There was a real sense of adventure with Split, whilst with Glass, it felt so epic. Every single day, everyone was so happy to be there because we were aware that we were making cinematic history. That’s a big deal. And then, you see Sam [Jackson] in his costume. I’m a true fangirl, so I was just like, ‘Oh, my god, that’s Elijah Price! That’s crazy! And I’m in a scene with him. That’s nuts!’ I think we were all just so excited to be a part of it, and all very grateful to be a part of something so monumental.”

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Elijah Price, AKA Mr. Glass, and it seems he could be manipulating the events that puts Kevin’s vicious personality known as the Beast up against Bruce Willis’ heroic character, David Dunn.

While the movies are very much inspired by the superhero lore from comic books that Jackson’s character is obsessed with, Shyamalan has assured that Glass will be very much in the same vein as Split.

“For me, they’re almost a different genre, what we’re doing with Split, Unbreakable, and Glass,” Shyamalan said to ComingSoon. “These are primarily thrillers and they’re very much more contained. They’re not CGI driven, they’re very simple and clean. The musculature that [comic book] movies have are not what we’re trying to do. The idea of what you don’t see is really what we’re insinuating, it’s the power of that.”

Glass is set to premiere in theaters on January 18, 2019