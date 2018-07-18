New ‘Glass’ Teaser Brings Back Bruce Willis’ ‘Unbreakable’ David Dunn

As the Comic-Con premiere of M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass trailer gets even closer, we’re getting a new teaser for the film, this time centering on Bruce Willis‘ Unbreakable character, David Dunn. You can check that out in the video above!

Whereas the first Glass teaser was a throwback to voiceover of James McAvoy’s “Horde” character from Split, this new Glass teaser actually reveals some new lines of dialogue that hint at David Dunn’s new mission: stopping Horde once and for all. When we last left Dunn, he was in a diner in the middle of nowhere, just learning about Horde’s violent actions during a post-credits scene of Split. Glass plot details have already revealed that David Dunn’s noble mission will end up getting him institutionalized alongside Horde, as both men become the focus of a study on the “delusion” of having superpowers. Hard to imagine how that could go wrong…

Given the rollout of these teasers, we should expect to get a third and final video of Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price/”Mr. Glass” tomorrow, before the full trailer arrives on Friday. Stay Tuned!

Synopsis: “M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Joining the all-star cast are Unbreakable’s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their roles as Dunn’s son and Price’s mother, as well as Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story series).“

Be sure to check out the full Glass trailer on Friday!