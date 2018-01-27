‘God Particle’: Cloverfield Sequel May Get Super Bowl Movie Trailer From Netflix

It turns out the Super Bowl might be getting a big dose of Cloverfield.

Every year the Super Bowl is full of new commercials and big-time trailers, but the latest rumors point to a trailer some might not expect. That would be the new Cloverfield film, which is rumored to be called God Particle (via Deadline). If it does debut during the Super Bowl it is rumored to be under the Netflix banner, a report that picked up steam relatively recently.

If this turns out to be the case, expect Netflix to officially announce its acquiring of the film the same day.

The film was recently delayed, and a big debut at the Super Bowl would definitely be a great way to bring attention back to the property. in a big way. Not much is known about the new Cloverfield project, other than that it is set in the near future, a fact that was learned from actor Daniel Bruhl.

“I was aware of the movies and wanted to enter that universe that they created,” Brühl said. “J.J. Abrams is such a mastermind in that genre. It was very attractive to work with all of these wonderful actors. I’ve always wanted to do a space movie, so I couldn’t wait to end up floating in space and solving huge problems.”

Other than that everything else pretty much remains a mystery, with the only connections to the past films showing up in the detailed and still ongoing ARG. It’s through there that fans are still finding out new pieces of information about the characters in the Cloverfield universe, as well as what role the Tagruato corporation has in all this. Recently a decoded message reignited that paper trail, which you can find below.

“Tokyo – January 18 2018: Tagruato has begun development on a revolutionary new energy technology in what Ceo Garo Yoshida called a technological great leap foreward for our planet. This renewable technology will take at least 4 years to complete along with another six years International regulatory bodies to bring the powerful revolutionary energy source by April 18 2028”

Fans should find all that out and more when Cloverfield hits on April 20.