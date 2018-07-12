First ‘Goosebumps 2’ Trailer Officially Released

The first trailer for Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween has finally arrived, and it brings the ghastly thrills and ghoulish chills. Bwa-ha-ha!

Just kidding, but it looks like a ton of fun! Watch the trailer in the video above and see for yourself!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full-length trailer is the first glimpse we’ve gotten of Sony’s sequel, which went through several delays before finally heading into production earlier this year. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem as though the pre-production issues had any affect on the final product, as it looks just as fun as the first movie.

Yesterday, Sony and Goosebumps teased the release of the trailer with a tweet from the film’s villain, Slappy. The tweet read, “As you can see, I’m running the show now. You won’t want to miss what I’ve got in store for you tomorrow…”

As you can see, I’m running the show now. You won’t want to miss what I’ve got in store for you tomorrow…

-Slappy #Goosebumps2Movie pic.twitter.com/2sQ6FGqCu9 — Goosebumps (@GoosebumpsMovie) July 11, 2018

As you can see, Slappy wasn’t lying, and he brought the chaos in the Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween trailer.

While the first movie starred Jack Black as Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, this new addition to the franchise focuses on the evil antics of Slappy the puppet. The main characters of the movie find one last book in Stine’s abandoned house, titled “Haunted Halloween.” When they open it, Slappy is set free, and he brings all of the elements of Halloween to life. Yes, this even includes an evil army of gummy bears.

While Jack Back doesn’t seem to be reprising the role of R.L. Stine in the new movie, there are a wave of new actors joining the franchise. Haunted Halloween stars Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Chris Parnell, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Ari Sandel on a script from Rob Lieber.

What do you think of the new Goosebumps trailer? Do you think the sequel will be as good as the first? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!

Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween is set to hit theaters on October 12.