Behind-the-Scenes Photo Offers First Look at ‘Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween’

The upcoming Goosebumps sequel has had many starts and stops in its development, though a new photo from the set confirms that filming is actually underway. Check out the photo of star Ken Jeong on set dressed as Frankenstein’s Monster alongside Goosebump: Haunted Halloween‘s director Ari Sandel.

While the studio hasn’t released the film’s synopsis, rumored details about this new narrative have surfaced online, with Backstage‘s details about the film reading, “This film will feature one of the series’ more notorious villains: Slappy, the evil ventriloquist’s dummy who’s hell-bent on jump-starting the Halloween apocalypse. Three friends must stop the stuffed adversary before he ruins Halloween for good.”

The original 2015 film starred Jack Black as author R.L. Stine who came under attack by some of his most famous monsters featured in the pages of his novels.

First details of the sequel implied that the new installment would follow a similar structure, though would utilize different characters than we saw in the first film. The rumored original title of the film was “Goosebumps: HorrorLand,” named after an amusement park in the book series which featured a variety of horrifying experiences.

Additionally, early reports claimed that the upcoming sequel would take on an anthology format, possibly making the HorrorLand structure more conducive to standalone vignettes.

Once the HorrorLand title was debunked, the next rumored title was “Goosebumps: Slappy’s Revenge,” which even Stine himself confirmed on Twitter. Making the villainous ventriloquist doll the focal point of the narrative was also a risk, as Jack Black had yet to confirm his involvement in the sequel. Many rumors claim Black will be returning for this sequel in some capacity, though that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Jeong will be joined by confirmed cast members Jeremy Ray Taylor (IT), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Ben O’Brien (Manchester by the Sea), and Caleel Harris (Castle Rock) were added as the children of the film. They were later joined by Wendi McLendon-Covey (Reno 911, The Goldbergs), and Chris Parnell (30 Rock, Archer).

Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween is slated to land in theaters on October 12th.

