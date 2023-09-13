Goosebumps Reboot Poster Revives Slappy for Disney+

Get a new look at the fan-favorite villain in the new series.

One of the most anticipated events of the Halloween season is the new Goosebumps TV series on Disney+, which is the latest take on the beloved books from R.L. Stine, with today seeing an all-new poster for the upcoming series being released that offers a glimpse of the iconic Slappy. The villainous ventriloquist dummy made his debut in the book Night of the Living Dummy, first making a name for himself in multiple books before being adapted not only for the original TV show but also for the Goosebumps films. Check out a new look at Slappy the Dummy in the poster below before Goosebumps premieres on Disney+ on October 13th.

"R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages," Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, shared in a statement about the new series. "We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."

The new series is set to bring to life elements from the books Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms!, and Night of the Living Dummy.

(Photo: Disney+)

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past.

Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl), and Will Price (The Equalizer).

The 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop as part of Disney+'s "Hallowstream" and Hulu's "Huluween" celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly. The series' first two episodes will also air on Freeform on October 13th, as part of its "31 Nights of Halloween" programming.

Goosebumps will be making its premiere on various platforms on Friday, October 13th.

